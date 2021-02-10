Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Tennis

Barty injury mystery

by Russell Gould
10th Feb 2021 6:08 PM

Less than 24 hours after her barnstorming opening to the Australian Open world number one Ash Barty has thrown a potential injury curveball in to her campaign.

Barty took to the courts for her opening doubles match on Wednesday with a heavily strapped thigh.

It came the day after she blitzed her opening round opponent with a 6-0,6-0 victory.

The extent of the injury, or how Barty sustained it, is unclear.

Barty played out her doubles match with American partner Jennifer Brady, with the pair winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour.

While she played out the match, Barty did look restrained on court 13.

Barty is scheduled to play fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova on Thursday in their second round clash.

Originally published as Barty injury mystery

ash barty australian open 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Major milestone reached for virus in Northern NSW

        Premium Content COVID-19: Major milestone reached for virus in Northern NSW

        Health Health district continues campaign against disease, with new method also improving result times

        Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        Premium Content Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        News “I suspect all local governments in NSW are in a similar position.”

        Councillor asks people to show support for Dunoon Dam

        Premium Content Councillor asks people to show support for Dunoon Dam

        News Rous County Council will discuss a rescission motion next week

        Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Premium Content Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Sport New AFL senior men’s coach reckons current talent along with new recruits will...