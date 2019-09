LUCKY WINNER: Barry Ryan (second from left) won a new Kona in a Ballina RSL Club promotion, drawn last week. He is pictured with (from left) Quayside Motors general manager David Faiers, Ballina RSL Club's Marisa Poptie and club vice-chairman Darren Murnane.

BARRY Ryan, from Ballina, is looking forward to a road-trip holiday in his new Kona car.

He was the lucky winner in a Ballina RSL Club members' promotion which began 10 weeks ago.

In the promotion, cash draws were offered to seven lucky winners fortnightly, who then went into the final draw for the car, which was done on August 29, with each of the fortnightly winners picking a piece from a puzzle off the car board.