Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.
A former barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.
Crime

Barrister’s fraud trial date vacated

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
2nd Oct 2020 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Cairns barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.

Anthony George Mirotsos, 45, was charged with 46 counts of fraud relating to a Smithfield company, Koolmoon Developments, he co-chaired, and he was due to face trial in two weeks.

But at a brief mention in Brisbane District Court this morning, Judge Anthony Rafter ordered that the trial set down for October 19 be vacated after Mr Mirotsos's Melbourne-based lawyers indicated that they wished to withdraw from the case.

Barrister Simon Gillespie-Jones previously flagged that he and Mr Mirotsos's solicitor wished to abandon the case because they could not risk having to quarantine for the Queensland-based trial.

Despite some opposition from the Crown prosecutor, who did not want the proceedings "put off forever", Judge Rafter pushed the trial back to February.

He listed the case for mention on October 19 and said he hoped by then Mr Gillespie-Jones would be able to "clarify" who would be representing Mr Mirotsos.

Mr Mirotsis will be required to appear at the next mention by videolink from Melbourne.

Originally published as Barrister's fraud trial date vacated

anthony mirotsos court crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES, police, rescue chopper search for missing woman

        SES, police, rescue chopper search for missing woman

        News THE 72-year-old Northern Rivers woman went for a walk on her property and hasn’t been seen since.

        ‘Long delays, tech troubles’ as Qld expands border bubble

        Premium Content ‘Long delays, tech troubles’ as Qld expands border bubble

        News Queensland reopened to 152,000 northern NSW residents

        NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        Premium Content NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        News COVID-19 testing in sewerage treatment plants going on since July

        This holiday park wants you to bring your doggo

        Premium Content This holiday park wants you to bring your doggo

        News A LOCAL holiday park has called on more people to bring their dogs on holidays.