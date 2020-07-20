BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

IF YOU have been missing your weekly dose of shopping at the rescue helicopter op shops, here is some great news – Ballina, Lismore and Casino shops are reopening this week.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Ballina op shop opened its doors yesterday, followed by Lismore today and Casino on Wednesday.

Don’t miss some great reopening specials, with all summer clothing just $1 and all winter clothing a crazy $2 per item.

To find out more about the op shops or how you can become a volunteer at one of the shops and support your local community visit www.helirescue.com.au.