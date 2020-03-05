Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

There were no toilet rolls on the shelves at the Mercato Woolworths store in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Thursday.

There were no toilet rolls on the shelves at the Mercato Woolworths store in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Thursday.

IF YOU forgot to grab toilet paper last time you were at the shops, you might be in a pickle.

Toilet paper at Byron Bay’s ALDI store and Woolworths in the Mercato shopping centre were spotted completely bare this afternoon.

There were paper towels available at Aldi in Byron Bay shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon, but not a single roll of toilet paper in sight.

As of about 1.30pm, not a single packet of the essential item could be seen in either store.

At Woolworths, customer notices on the bare shelves explained they were “experiencing some product shortages” as a result of “higher than usual demand”.

The bulk-buying has come amid reports of people across the country buying up large amounts of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and other essentials due to fears of a possible coronavirus pandemic.

How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

There were no toilet rolls in sight, but this customer notice is on display at Woolworths in Byron Bay. A similar sign is at the nearby Aldi.

“In order to support as many customers as possible, we have applied a limit of four packs of toilet paper per transaction,” the notice read.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

A similar notice was on display in Aldi, noting restrictions on bulk purchases.

Some residents have been taking to social media urging people not to bulk-buy and stressing those living week-to-week could be left in the lurch if essentials are hoarded by those with the means to buy in bulk.

One person suggested Byron either has “a huge amount of morons” or has “finally reached saturation point with the amount of a***holes here”.

Meanwhile, Kleenex has posted to social media an image featuring a warehouse worker in front of a mountain of loo paper.

The brand was urging Australians not to panic.

“We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toiler paper,” the post read.

“As you can see we won’t be running out anytime soon.”

At the time of publication, the post had been shared 61,000 times.