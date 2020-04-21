Banyan Hill display homes now open to see by appointment

Seven display homes are open by appointment on Lawrence Rise in Banyan Hill Estate, Cumbalum

THE largest display home village on the Northern Rivers has opened its seven front doors by private appointment.

“Priorities will be different following COVID-19,” Intrapac Property sales manager Robert Kimberley said.

“We anticipate a greater shift from cities to coastal areas as Australians re-evaluate health and lifestyle.”

Stroud Homes, Metricon and GJ Gardner are all represented with Coral and Perry Homes each having two showcase properties.

A number of the homes cater for multigenerational living, including a granny flat at one of the Perry display homes.

“My inquiries have risen significantly,” Perry Homes spokesman Malcolm Mann said.

“People don’t build a house next week. It’s a long process and a lot of people are less busy right now. They are looking at plans and starting the research, taking advantage of the time they have”.

Perry Homes has constructed two very different homes within the display village.

“The Cosmo has a resort style parents retreat with free standing bathtub that leads to an outdoor living area with a shower,” Mr Mann said.

“Next door to the Banyan Hill sales centre the Villa Allure is a two storey Hamptons style home with living areas and bedrooms on the ground level. Upstairs the main living area takes in the stunning views to the ocean”.

Land for sale at Banyan Hill is priced from $292,000 and house and land packages cost from $532,000 for a four bedroom, two bathroom home with two interior and one exterior living areas.

The display village is located on Lawrence Rise in Banyan Hill Cumbalum.

“No matter your taste, budget or household structure you will find inspiration,” Mr Kimberley said.

“I highly recommend anybody even thinking about building to visit. You will have the homes to yourself when you visit so that we can best manage social distancing”.

The Banyan Hill sales team are available on 1300 326 197 or info@banyanhill.com.au or via video conference.