BANNED: MP locked out of city’s party precinct

MUNDINGBURRA MP Les Walker has been banned from Townsville's popular party district after getting into a fight at a nightclub.

Mr Walker - along with a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man - has been banned from the city's Safe Night Precinct in Townsville CBD after brawling early Saturday morning.

The 56-year-old former deputy mayor, who was celebrating his birthday, was knocked unconscious in the fight at the Mad Cow Tavern about 1am.

Mr Walker was taken to hospital by paramedics and released a few hours later without any serious injury.

A photo obtained by the Townsville Bulletin shows Les Walker speaking with police.

The Townsville Bulletin understands Mr Walker and his lawyer attended a police station on Monday.

Mr Walker has been slapped a ban from the night-life district, which forbids him from stepping foot in some of the most popular restaurant and bar areas, including Palmer St, Flinders St, The Strand, Wickham St, and at Sir Leslie Thiess Dr.

It will therefore include hotspot haunts such as The Watermark, The Australian, The Brewery, Seaview Hotel, Molly Malones, Tiny Mountain Brewery and The Ville Resort Casino.

Mr Walker won't be allowed to enter the Safe Night Precinct between 9pm and 6am, seven days a week.

It is not known how long the bans will last.

Mr Walker was contacted again on Tuesday, but his office stuck with his original statement that it was "inappropriate to comment" on an open police investigation.

Charges are yet to be laid.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was questioned about Mr Walker's health at a press conference on Monday.

"I have spoken to Les Walker, he is recovering well, but there is a police investigation that is ongoing so I won't be making any further comments," she said.

