Bankrolled by rich foreigners: Who owns NSW farms

Canada's famed mounted police, Dutch public servants and the world's No.1 hat manufacturer have emerged as the biggest owners of farmland in NSW.

A Daily Telegraph investigation can reveal the state's three largest landowners occupy an area of more than 1.2 million hectares - equal to the size of metropolitan Sydney - and are all bankrolled by foreigners.

The Macquarie Bank-backed Macquarie Agriculture tops the list with more than 550,000 hectares of farmland in NSW as part of a national footprint of 4.7 million hectares worth more than $2.7 billion. One of the key backers of Macquarie Agriculture's three agriculture-specific funds is Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP - the Netherlands' chief pension fund for government and education employees.

In second place is South Korea's Young An group - the world's largest headwear maker with annual sales of more than 800 million hats. The group's Ho Myoung Farm business owns a reported 500,000 hectares in far west NSW.

Rounding out the top three is PSP Investments which manages the superannuation funds of the nation's public service, armed forces and the 30,000 member-strong Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

PSP has emerged as the biggest investor in Australian agriculture, snapping up more than 260,000 hectares in NSW in recent years. Nationally it owns more than $3 billion worth of land and water assets.

Wool grower Robert McBride on his Tolarno Station, on the Darling River. Picture: James Wagstaff

The biggest private landholder in NSW is Robert McBride, whose 250,000-hectare Tolarno Station straddles the Darling River near Menindee.

According to most recent data from the Federal Government, there's about 52 million hectares of farmland in NSW with foreign interests controlling about 5 per cent or 2.5 million hectares.

Major deals this year have included the $854 million takeover by PSP Investments of the ASX-listed Webster Limited - Australia's fourth-oldest company and one of the nation's biggest landholders with more than 340,000 hectares of land in NSW and South Australia.

In January Boston-based Hancock Agricultural Investment Group paid $120 million for almost 20,000 hectares of cotton and almond farms at Hillston from Harvard University's endowment fund. In August it snapped up the 3800-hectare Mooral almond property at Hillston for $98 million.

AAM INVESTMENT GROUP

Managers and operators of the Regional Livestock Exchange. In 2019 raised $60 million-plus for a new agriculture fund. Has investments in poultry assets in South Australia.

• Bergen Park, Forbes NSW - 2788 hectares. Purchased in conjunction with Warili for $20 million-plus in 2020.

• Round Cowal, Forbes NSW - 1640 hectares. Purchased in conjunction with Sunshine Aggregation in 2020 for $16 million.

• Sunshine Aggregation, Forbes NSW - 4820 hectares. Purchased in conjunction with Round Cowal in 2020 for $16 million.

• Warili, Forbes NSW - 1111 hectares. Purchased in conjunction with Bergen Park for $20 million-plus in 2020.

Brindley Park is a key part of our beef supply chain located in NSW’s Upper Hunter on the Merriwa River.

AAAW GROUP - AUSTRALIA AULONG AUNIU WANG GROUP (CHINA)

Owned by large Chinese retailer Dashang Group which operates department stores and supermarkets.

• Brindley Park, Merriwa NSW - 2002 hectares.

• Clear Hills, Captains Flat NSW - 1100 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Glenrock Station, Hunter Valley NSW - 30,868 hectares. Purchased for $45 million.

• Wootton/Kuro Kin Wagyu, Hunter Valley NSW - 3439 hectares. Purchased in 2016.

Jeremy Bayard, CEO at the ACE Farming Company.

ACE FARMING-MERRICKS CAPITAL

Founded by Jeremy Bayard, Ace Farming is the largest dairy farming business on the Australian mainland with a portfolio of more than 20 dairy farms.

• Balboora Farm, Finley NSW - 800 hectares.

• Blighty Farm, Blighty NSW - 518 hectares.

AUSCOTT

Owned by Californian-based JG Boswell and Company. Owns and leases significant cotton farming land in the NSW Namoi, Gwydir, Macquarie and Murrumbidgee valleys. Also operates six ginning facilities. Sold its Midkin vertically integrated aggregation at Moree in northern NSW for $300 million in 2019.

• Widgen, Narrabri NSW - 11,038 hectares.

Stockbroker Colin Bell on his Boonoke Station near Deniliquin in the Southern NSW Riverina.

AUSTRALIAN FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

A privately owned company whose investors include Colin Bell of Bell Securities. Owns 225,405 hectares of land in the Coonamble, Deniliquin and Hay districts of NSW. Also owns about 54,693 megalitres of water licences in the Murray and Murrumbidgee irrigation areas.

• Barratta, Deniliquin NSW.

• Boonoke, Deniliquin NSW.

• Burrabogie, Hay NSW.

• Kolora, Hay NSW.

• Mulberrygong, Hay NSW.

• Netherway, Coonamble NSW.

• North Cobran, Hay NSW.

• Peppinella, Deniliquin NSW.

• Wahwoon, Hay NSW.

• Wanganella, Deniliquin NSW.

• Warriston, Deniliquin NSW.

• Wingadee, Coonamble NSW.

• Zara, Deniliquin, NSW.

AUSTRALIAN GREEN PROPERTIES PTY LTD (PHILIPPINES)

Owned by Filipino banker and property developer Romeo Roxas.

• Cobar aggregation, Cobar NSW.

Entrepreneur Markus Kahlbetzer's Bundarbo Station.

BRIDGELANE PASTORAL

Investment company established by entrepreneur Markus Kahlbetzer in 2009. Owns and operates a number of grazing properties, centred on the NSW Southern Tablelands.

• Bundarbo Station, Jugiong - 2400 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $30 million.

TA&PA BRINKWORTH-CAPARRA PTY LTD

One of Australia's wealthiest grazing families, headed up by Tom and Patricia Brinkworth. Operates over one million hectares of land spread across 100 properties, including:

• Uardry Station, Hay NSW. 35,000 hectares. Purchased in 2012 for $28 million.

CK LIFE SCIENCES (CHINA)

Hong Kong-listed company, backed by Hong Kong's richest person Li Ka-shing. Australia's second-largest vineyard owner. Also has citrus and grape growing properties in Victoria's Sunraysia region as well as grain, cotton, mango and berry investments.

• Balranald Vineyard, Balranald NSW - 463 hectares of vines.

• Hanwood Vineyard, Hanwood NSW - 394 hectares of vines.

• Stephendale Vineyard, Yenda NSW - 629 hectares of vines.

• White Road Vineyards and Orchards, Tharbogang NSW - 490 hectares of vines.

• Whitton Vineyard, Whitton NSW - 97 hectares of vines.

COOLONG PASTORAL AUSTRALIA

London-based Australian agribusinessman and former Lumley Insurance chief executive Anthony Crichton-Brown. Properties include:

• Merrilla, Goulburn NSW - 388 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Natue Station, Hay NSW - 16,200 hectares. Purchased in 2016.

• Toronga Station, Hay NSW - 34,000 hectares. Purchased in 2010.

CC COOPER & CO

Based in Jamestown, South Australia and run by Leith and Averil Cooper and their sons Seth and Tom. Mixed cropping and livestock business with properties in South Australia, Western Australia and western NSW, including:

• Wonga Station, Broken Hill NSW.

TA FIELD ESTATES

Owned by the Field family, one of Australia's biggest wool growers. Headed up by Michael Field and his wife Angela.

• Aberfeldy, Holbrook NSW - 1771 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for more than $22 million.

• Benangaroo Station, Jugiong NSW - 3000 hectares.

• Congi Station, Woolbrook NSW - 9987 hectares.

• Doughboy Mountain and Mirrugalee, Ebor NSW - 2000 hectares. Purchased in 2015 for $10.3 million.

• Mobinbry and Wilby, North Star NSW - 6100 hectares. Purchased in 2014.

• Wyvern Station, Carrathool NSW - 52,000 hectares.

FIRST STATE SUPER

Superannuation group established in 1992 for NSW public sector employees and their families. Currently manages about $89 billion on behalf of 770,000 members.

• Mendook Farm, Euston NSW - 2000 hectares of almonds. Purchased from Select Harvests in 2015.

Cowl Cowl and Wyadra, Hillston NSW – 19,877 hectares. Purchased in 2020 for more than $120 million.

HANCOCK AGRICULTURAL INVESTMENT GROUP (UNITED STATES)

Founded in 1990, Boston-headquartered Hancock Agricultural Investment Group manages about US$3.1 billion worth of farmland globally. It Australian investments, including 43,875 hectares of land, are worth an estimated $600 million. Last year it sold a portfolio of macadamia orchards near Bundaberg in Queensland for almost $60 million.

• Cowl Cowl and Wyadra, Hillston NSW - 19,877 hectares. Purchased in 2020 for more than $120 million.

• Mooral, Hillston NSW - 3841 hectares. 808 hectares of almonds planted. Purchased in 2020 for $98 million.

PETER & JANE HARRIS (P&J HARRIS AND SONS)

Member of the well-known Harris family. One of Australia's biggest private irrigated and dryland cropping farmers.

• Bemmery, Janbeth and Latoka, Bourke NSW - 33,000 hectares. Purchased in 2014.

• Brewon Station, Walgett NSW. Purchased in 2009 from Clyde Agriculture.

• Kindamindi, Moree NSW.

• Miralwyn, Carinda NSW.

• Moomin, Rowena NSW.

• Rumleigh, Brewarrina NSW.

Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

GERRY HARVEY-HARVEY NORMAN

Retail king and co-founder of Harvey Norman. Has significant farming interests and considered one of the world's biggest thoroughbred racehorse breeders.

• Ardgour, Bundella NSW. 1750 hectares. Purchased in 2015.

• Baramul, Hunter Valley NSW.

HENWOOD FAMILY

Run about 70,000 cattle on 26 properties, including at Carrathool, Coleambally, Grong Grong and Hillston in the NSW Riverina.

HO MYOUNG FARM (KOREA)

Backed by the Korean Young An Group. Owns about 500,000 hectares around Bourke in western NSW.

HUGHES PASTORAL GROUP-GEORGINA PASTORAL COMPANY

Hughes Pastoral Group and its sister Georgina Pastoral Company operate more than 2.8 million hectares across nine stations in Queensland, NSW and the Northern Territory.

• Colomendy and Adelong, Bundara NSW - 2500 hectares.

JACKSON AGRICULTURE

Large-scale beef producers from the NSW New England with the ability to turn off 15,000 steers annually.

• Suaramez, Armidale NSW.

• Braeside, Ben Lomond NSW.

• Lakeside, Walcha NSW.

• Oakholme, Ben Lomond NSW - 415 hectares. Purchased in 2020 for $4.8 million.

• Winston Park, Ben Lomond NSW.

JUMBUCK PASTORAL COMPANY

Founded by the MacLachlan family in 1888, it is now one of Australia's biggest sheep and cattle producers with 11 stations spanning 4.94 million hectares.

• Gunbar Station, Gunbar NSW - 112,000 hectares.

KAHMOO PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by fourth-generation farmer Kym Thomas and family.

• Rockleigh Station, Inverell NSW - 1538 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $5.4 million.

Source: kahmoo.com

LEPPINGTON PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by the NSW-based Perich family, primarily focused on dairy. Milks about 2000 cows. Perich family also involved in Australian Fresh Milk Holdings (see separate listing).

• Billabong Station, West Wyalong NSW. 10,000 hectares

• Greenway, Bringelly NSW. 1280 hectares. Purchased in 1980.

• Karoola Park, Bringelly NSW. 358 hectares. Purchased in 1975.

• Lake Cowal, Marsden NSW. 1500 hectares. Purchased in 2014.

• Linton, Bringelly NSW. 242 hectares. Purchased in 1963.

• Stoneleigh, Wilberforce NSW. Purchased in 1991.

Source: lpcmilk.com

MACQUARIE AGRICULTURE

The Macquarie Bank funds of Paraway Pastoral Company, Lawson Grains and more recently Viridis Ag are ranked as Australia's second-biggest agriculture investor with assets worth $2.7 billion. Macquarie Agriculture has an additional US$250 million invested in agriculture in Brazil.

- LAWSON GRAIN

One of Australia's leading grain farmers, operating 10 aggregations totalling 88,425 hectares.

• Borambil, Rand NSW - 8270 hectares.

• Grassmere, Oaklands NSW - 10,052 hectares.

• Kealandi, Moree NSW - 7490 hectares.

• Uah, Forbes NSW - 10,549 hectares.

- PARAWAY PASTORAL

One of Australia's biggest livestock producers with 4.46 million hectares spread over 28 aggregations. The properties produce 30,000 tonnes of beef, 1460 tonnes of wool and 170,000 surplus sheep for sale annually.

• Aberbaldie, Walcha NSW - 3894 hectares.

• Borambil Station, Condobolin NSW - 14,442 hectares.

• Burindi Station, Barraba NSW - 8380 hectares.

• Burmah Station, Graman NSW - 4187 hectares.

• Buttabone, Warren NSW - 28,783 hectares.

• Cooinbil Station, Coleambally NSW - 89,040 hectares.

• Merrimba Station, Warren NSW - 19,097 hectares.

• Mungadal Station, Hay NSW - 116,994 hectares.

• Newstead Station, Inverell NSW - 4964 hectares.

• Old Bundemar, Trangie NSW - 22,370 hectares.

• Oxley Station, Warren NSW - 35,249 hectares.

• Paradise Station, Inverell NSW - 6434 hectares.

• Pier Pier, Coonamble NSW - 31,603 hectares.

• Pooginook Station, Jerilderie NSW - 19,656 hectares.

• Steam Plains Station, Conargo NSW - 46,395 hectares.

• The Bulls Run, Narrandera NSW - 6880 hectares.

• Urawilkie, Coonamble NSW - 25,944 hectares.

• Wiranya, Barraba NSW - 2923 hectares.

- VIRIDIS AG

Has put together 100,800 hectares in 11 districts of Western Australia, NSW, Queensland and South Australia in addition to a 49 per cent stake in Australia's largest cotton farm - Cubbie Station at Dirrinbandi in Queensland

• Englefield Plains, Junee NSW - 7500 hectares.

• Gindurra, Canowindra NSW - 4400 hectares.

• Oodnadatta Farms, Moree NSW - 15,200 hectares.

ROBERT MCBRIDE

Owns three properties in NSW Western Division spanning 250,000 hectares. Director of Australian Wool Growers Association and family company AJ & PA McBride (see above).

• Peppora Station, Menindee NSW. Purchased in 1998.

• Tolarno Station, Menindee NSW. Purchased in 1997.

• Wyoming Station, Menindee NSW. Purchased in 2011.

Source: tolarnostation.com.au

UK based Hedge fund trader Sir Michael Hintze. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

MH PREMIUM FARMS

Owned by UK-based Australian billionaire Sir Michael Hintze, MH Premium Farms was founded in 2007 and now operates across more than 72,000 hectares and 40 properties in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

• Burrangong, Young NSW - 3568 hectares.

• Canomodine, Canowindra NSW - 3651 hectares.

• Deltroit Station, Adelong NSW - 2573 hectares.

• Enfield North, Yarrowitch NSW - 1550 hectares.

• Gunedra-Redcamp, Wee Waa NSW - 3940 hectares.

• Marshmead, Walgett NSW - 12,548 hectares.

• Meadowbank, Koorawatha NSW - 1282 hectares.

• Mourable, Walgett NSW - 8130 hectares.

• Rippling Water, Tumbarumba NSW - 2105 hectares.

• Sylvania, Boggabri NSW - 2550 hectares.

• Springfield, Boorowa NSW - 4917 hectares.

• Warrane, Armidale NSW - 7690 hectares.

• Watson Park, Yarra NSW - 4788 hectares.

MILLS FAMILY

Large-scale croppers between Moree in northern NSW and Goondiwindi in Queensland. Also own pastoral company in western Queensland.

• Cropping land, Moree NSW - Crop about 10,120 hectares.

MINNAMURRA PASTORAL COMPANY

Established at Mudgee NSW in 1974 by Bruce Reid. Runs 18,000 cattle, 25,000 sheep and 5000 hectares of cereal crops across owned and leased country in NSW and Queensland.

• Ardgour North, Bundella NSW - 2630 hectares.

• Cortina aggregation, Wollar NSW - 11,000 hectares.

• Mia Mia, Purlewaugh NSW - 3440 hectares.

• Mount Mill, Coolah NSW - 2525 hectares. Purchased in 2016.

Source: minnamurra.com.au

MRA MERROWIE PTY LTD (US)

US-based investment institution.

• Merrowie Station, Hillston NSW - 32,730 hectares. Purchased from Twynam Agricultural Group in 2018.

MORELLA AGRICULTURE

Owned by the Goondiwindi-based Coulton family. Grows about 5500 hectares of irrigated cotton, 7000-8000 hectares of cereals and runs 3500 Angus breeding cows on a number of properties throughout Queensland and northern NSW.

• Morella, Boggabilla NSW.

NATURE CONSERVANCY AUSTRALIA

• Juanbung and Boyong Stations, Balranald NSW - 33,000 hectares. Purchased in 2019 in

ONE TREE AGRICULTURE-PROTERRA INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Spin off of Cargill's Black River Asset Management, Sold the 7350-hectare Kinbeachie aggregation in January 2019.

• Calrossie, Kirewa and Marlow, North Star NSW. Purchased in 2018 from Sustainable Agriculture Fund.

OPTIFARM PTY LTD (NETHERLANDS)

Dutch investment fund with a strong focus on irrigation assets.

• Gundaline Station, Carrathool NSW - 15,000 hectares of crops. Purchased from Southern Agricultural Resources in 2018.

• Jemalong and Jemalong Citrus, Forbes NSW - 13,387 hectares (citrus orchard comprises 170,000 orange trees). Purchased from Twynam Agriculture Group in 2018.

• Uri Park, Darlington Point NSW - 4000 hectares. Purchased in 2017.

PACKER FAMILY-ELLERSTON PTY LTD

Headed up by billionaire and former Crown executive chairman James Packer. Sold Consolidated Pastoral - covering five million hectares and then Australia's second-largest cattle owner - in 2009.

• Ellerston Station, Scone NSW. 30,000 hectares.

PALGROVE HOLDINGS PTY LTD (NEW ZEALAND)

Beef operation operated by Prue and David Bondfield. Comprises the Palgrove Charolais, Charbray and Ultrablack studs. Teamed with the New Zealand Superannuation Fund in 2017 to grow the business.

• Gilgal, Cootamundra NSW - 3618 hectares. Purchased in 2019.

• Macintyre Station, Bukkulla NSW.

• Mountview, Ben Lomond NSW - 2225 hectares

Prue and David Bondfield, from Palgrove Pastoral.

PASPALEY PASTORAL

Pearling company Paspaley's rural arm. Run prime lambs, cattle, Merinos and run one of the oldest Poll Hereford studs in Australia.

• Bunnamagoo, Rockley NSW - 2030 hectares. Purchased in 1992.

• Eurunderee, Mudgee NSW - 485 hectares.

• Kurrajong Park, Liverpool Plains NSW - 19,000 hectares.

• South Tahara, Wagga Wagga NSW - 2666 hectares.

• Thornthwaite, Scone NSW - 6666 hectares.

PSP INVESTMENTS (CANADA)

Manages the superannuation funds of the Canadian public sector and armed forces in addition to the 30,000 member-strong Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The biggest investor in Australian agriculture with more than $3 billion in assets through direct investment and joint ventures.

- AUSTRALIAN FOOD AND FIBRE JV

• Bengerang, Garah NSW - 9593 hectares.

• Darling Farms, Bourke NSW.

• Midkin aggregation, Moree NSW - 17,300 hectares.

- BFB

• BFB aggregation, Temora NSW - 44,167 hectares.

- DAYBREAK CROPPING

• Caringbah Farms, Temora NSW - 11,600 hectares.

• Orana Farms, Weethalle NSW - 11,900 hectares.

- HEWITT CATTLE AUSTRALIA

• Warilba, Narrandera NSW - 1696 hectares.

- OLAM ORCHARDS AUSTRALIA

- STAHMANN FARMS

• Trawalla, Moree NSW - 700 hectares.

- WEBSTER (100%)/KOOBACO (49.9%) - 163,525 hectares

In February 2020 finalised its $854 million takeover of the ASX-listed Webster Limited - Australia's fourth-oldest company and one of the nation's biggest landholders with 340,000 hectares and 153,000 megalitres of water.

• Avondale Orchard, Griffith NSW - 1000 hectares.

• Bringagee/Benerembah/Kooba, Carrathool NSW - 40,000 hectares.

• Leeton orchard, Leeton NSW.

• Motspur Park, Tabbita NSW - 250 hectares.

• Packsaddle Station, Broken Hill NSW - 40,878 hectares.

• Pevensey/Glenmea/South Farm, Hay NSW - 2397 hectares/6000 hectares/7450 hectares

• Sandy Valley Orchard, Griffith NSW.

• Tandou Station, Menindee NSW - 79,000 hectares.

REARDON FARMS

Family farming business owned by Robert and Jennie Reardon in 1969 and operating in the Goondiwindi, Mungindi and Moree districts of northern NSW and southern Queensland. Grow dryland crops such as wheat, sorghum, barley, chickpeas, cotton and sunflowers as well as irrigated opportunity crops. Also runs a cattle breeding program and has a licensed feedlot.

• Baalgamman, Moree NSW. Purchased in 1979.

• Kotaki, Moree NSW. Purchased in 1975.

Source: reardonfarms.com.au

GINA RINEHART

One of Australia's richest persons, Gina Rinehart is one of the nation's biggest landholders with more than 9.7 million hectares of land worth $700-$800 million.

- HANCOCK PROSPECTING

• Boogadah/Kagan, Mendooran NSW - 4600 hectares.

• Glencoe Station, Dubbo NSW - 10,000 hectares.

• Glendon Park, Armidale NSW - 3234 hectares.

• Sundown Valley, Kingstown NSW - 17,800 hectares.

• Warrabah Station, Manilla NSW - 3900 hectares. Purchased in 2019.

ROCHE GROUP

Large-scale property developers, with interests in marinas, holiday parks and hotels.

• Jeogla Station, Armidale NSW - 13,340 hectares running 16,000 cattle.

• Wallamumbi Station, Armidale NSW.

Source: rochegroup.com.au

ROMANI PASTORAL COMPANY (UK)

Owned by Zurich-born Urs Schwarzenbach, one of Britain's richest men.

• Brawlin Springs, Cootamundra NSW.

• Garangula, Harden NSW.

• Mandeville, Premer NSW.

• Windy Station, Quirindi NSW - 13,700 hectares. Purchased for $19 million in 1996.

Source: romanipastoral.com.au

RURAL FUNDS GROUP

The ASX-listed Rural Funds Group has large-scale investments in almonds, beef, cotton, macadamias and vineyards across 692,182 hectares in NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

• Caroona feedlot, Quirindi NSW - 23,500-head capacity with 1387 hectares of cropping.

• Dyamberin, New England NSW - 1728 hectares. Beef cattle breeding and backgrounding.

• Kerarbury/Kamelda, Darlington Point NSW - 7756 hectares. Purchased in October 2015 for $19.25 million. 1282 hectares of almonds under development.

• Mungindi feedlot, Mungindi NSW - 12,000-head capacity with 409 hectares of cropping.

• Prime City feedlot, Yanco NSW - 35,000-head capacity with 4021 hectares of cropping.

• Tocabil, Hillston NSW - 6900 hectares. 600 hectares of almonds planted and under development.

• Woodburn, New England NSW - 1062 hectares. Beef cattle breeding and backgrounding. Purchased in 2019.

• Yilgah, Hillston NSW - 6400 hectares. 1006 hectares of almonds planted.

SELECT HARVESTS

Operates 7696 hectares of almond orchards in Victorian Mallee, the South Australian Riverland and NSW Riverina.

• Robinvale/Euston orchards VIC/NSW - 1688 hectares.

• Griffith/Hillston orchards NSW - 671 hectares.

STONE AXE PASTORAL COMPANY

Venture between cattleman Matthew Walker and investment bank Moelis.

• Alfreda, Ebor NSW - 784 hectares. Purchased in 2018 for $4 million.

• Glen Alvie aggregation, Ebor NSW - 2145 hectares. Purchased in 2017 for about $17.5 million.

Source: stoneaxepastoral.com.au

SUNDOWN PASTORAL COMPANY

Owned by the Statham family of northern NSW since 1964. Focused on beef cattle, irrigated cotton, wheat, sorghum, pulse crops, lucerne and other forage crops.

• Keytah, Moree NSW - 25,042 hectares. Purchased in 1984.

• Wathagar, Moree NSW. Purchased in 1986.

Source: sundownpastoral.com.au

SWISS AUSTRALIA FARM HOLDINGS

Operates farms in NSW, South Australia and Queensland.

• Netley Station, Broken Hill NSW - 73,299 hectares. Purchased in 2019 for $10.6 million.

TIAA-CREF/NUVEEN (UNITED STATES)

One of the biggest investors in Australian agriculture, the New York-based Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, through its asset management subsidiary Nuveen, owns a whopping 286,371 of cropping country over 65-plus properties or aggregation. Its land and water portfolio is worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

• Bellata NSW - 13,550 hectares.

• Blackville NSW - 720 hectares.

• Boggabilla NSW - 3275 hectares.

• Boggabilla NSW - 1142 hectares.

• Boggabri NSW - 4636 hectares.

• Breeza NSW - 780 hectares.

• Burren Junction NSW - 8549 hectares.

• Coleambally NSW - 2033 hectares.

• Collie NSW - 3110 hectares.

• Condobolin NSW - 1413 hectares

• Darlington Point NSW - 870 hectares.

• Galore NSW - 3713 hectares.

• Garah NSW - 4755 hectares.

• Grong Grong NSW - 1979 hectares.

• Gunnedah NSW - 841 hectares.

• Gunnedah NSW - 1954 hectares.

• Gunnedah NSW - 1809 hectares.

• Hay NSW - 8245 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 8867 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 1477 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 3339 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 3795 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 3550 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 1946 hectares.

• Moree NSW - 3137 hectares.

• Mullaley NSW - 3526 hectares.

• North Star NSW - 7198 hectares.

• Warren NSW - 3261 hectares.

• Warren NSW - 3966 hectares.

• Warren NSW - 3705 hectares.

• Wee Waa NSW - 4945 hectares.

• Wee Waa NSW - 2884 hectares.

TIVERTON AGRICULTURE

• Juanbung and Boyong Stations, Balranald NSW - 33,000 hectares. Purchased in 2019 in partnership with Nature Conservancy Australia.

UNION AGRICULTURE (CHINA)

Subsidiary of Hebei-based Jiahe Brewery. Sold Mt Falcon Station in the NSW Upper Murray last year for more than $13.2 million.

• Bobbara Station, Galong NSW - 4500 hectares. Purchased for $13.8 million in 2011.

• Glenrowan aggregation, Gunnedah NSW - 11,500 hectares. Purchased in 2017 for about $38 million.

• Kyabra Station, Tamworth NSW - 5260 hectares. Purchased in 2016.

• Leandah/Wyangan aggregation, Gunnedah NSW. Purchased in 2017 for $11.4 million.

WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT

Warakirri Asset Management is another of Australian agriculture's multi-million dollar behemoths, overseeing about $800 million in assets under the separate banners of Aurora Dairies, Warakirri Cropping and Daybreak Cropping (which is backed by Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board - see separate listing)

- WARAKIRRI CROPPING

• Boolavilla, Croppa Creek NSW - 4900 hectares.

• Cowabbie-Mukoora, Ardlethan NSW - 10,500 hectares.

• Orange Park, Lockhart NSW -8800 hectares.

- DAYBREAK CROPPING

• Caringbah Farms, Temora NSW - 11,600 hectares.

• Orana Farms, Weethalle NSW - 11,900 hectares.

WAVERLEY STATION

Owned by Sydney businessman Michael Crouch. Runs a herd of about 30,000 Angus cattle on about 24,300 hectares.

• Waverley Station, Gunnedah NSW.

• Waverley Station, Scone NSW.

WESTERN ROSELLA FARMING (HARVARD ENDOWMENT FUND) - US

The endowment fund of one of the world's most prestigious universities, Harvard, at Boston in the US state of Massachusetts. Sold Hillston NSW Cowl Cowl and Wyadra Stations in 2020 to Hancock Agriculture in a deal worth $120 million. Assets include:

• Euroley, Euroley NSW - 2419 hectares. For sale.

• Moora, Hillston NSW - 524 hectares. For sale.

• Newmarket Station, Hay NSW - 11,617 hectares. For sale.

WYADRIGAH PASTORAL COMPANY

Operated by Anthony, Mervyn, Fred and Margaret Barlow with significant cropping and grazing interests in northern NSW and Queensland. Operate across a reported 110,000 hectares, including 23,472 hectares of dryland cropping, 2025 hectares of irrigation and 83,770 hectares of grazing land (including three properties at Cunnamulla in Queensland).

• Wyadrigah, Mungindi NSW.

