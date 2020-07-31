Menu
Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

Aisling Brennan
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has pleaded guilty to robbing a Ballina bank in 2017.

James David Vinall appeared via video link in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to robbery.

Vinall committed the robbery at a River St bank in Ballina on January 11, 2017, where he demanded money from the teller, who handed over the cash.

Police had alleged Vinall had wielded a blood-filled syringe while demanding the money before he fled.

However, two charges of armed robbery with an offensive weapon and demanding property with menace with the intent to steal were withdrawn.

Vinall was committed to the Lismore District Court for sentencing on August 31.

