A Northern Rivers man is bail refused on serious drug supply allegations.
Bangalow man charged over commercial supply of cocaine

Liana Boss
23rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A BANGALOW man facing numerous drug allegations will have his case return to court in the new year.

Jared Nicholas Bale, 45, is currently bail refused and was not required to appear by video link when his case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

Mr Bale is yet to enter formal pleas to the 14 charges against him, which include various allegations of drug possession and supply.

The most serious charge he is facing relates to the alleged supply of a commercial amount of cocaine, involving about 325 grams of the drug.

All the charges, which also relate to cannabis, MDMA and other drugs, relate to October 28 this year.

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey, who appeared as agent for another lawyer, made no application for bail when the matter was mentioned in court.

Police prosecutor, Sgt Val Short, said she had received information from the DPP about the progression of the case.

Sgt Short said a "partial" brief of evidence was served last week.

She said documents which were still outstanding included nine drug analysis certificates.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to February 8.

