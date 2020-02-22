The local groups getting grants following bushfires

HELPING OUT: Bangalow Koalas were one of seven community grant recipients from Summerland Credit Union’s grant program. Photo: Nev Madsen

AS communities start to recover from last year's devastating bushfires, 11 community groups and businesses have received project funding as part of the Summerland Credit Union grants program.

Summerland Credit Union CEO John Williams said as a customer owned financial institution, the credit union was proud to invest a portion of its profits into the community every year.

Animal organisation Bangalow Koalas was one of seven community grant recipients to receive funding.

Mr Williams said the decision to support Bangalow Koalas was made partly due to the significant impact caused by the bushfires,

"Australia's Environmental Minister announced recently that up to 30 per cent of koalas on NSW mid north coast may have been killed during the recent bush fires," he said.

"That is why the work of the Bangalow Koalas and their ongoing project linking existing habitat with new plantings is more vital than ever before."

Bangalow Koalas president Linda Sparrow said the bushfires "really hit home the importance of what we are doing and how critical funding is to preserve future generations of koalas".

She said the grant funding will help fund an upcoming tree planting day.

Other community grant recipients include Care-Ring Children's Centre, Dirawong Reserve, Eltham Public School P & C, Lismore Friendship Festival, Red Inc, South Gundurimba Hall, and both Wollongbar and Alstonville Rugby Club.

Mr Williams said as well as the community organisations, Summerland Credit Union also provides business grants.

He said the winners of this round's business grants were Container of Dreams, which provides affordable housing to those most needy, For Sage, a botanical dye business that specialises in homewares and R and R Nursery, a wholesale garden centre which specialises in sansevierias.

Applications for Summerland's next round of community and business grants are now open until April 30.

More information about the application process and eligibility criteria can be found on the Summerland Credit Union website.