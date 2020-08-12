Band’s new single scores air time on triple j

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Byron Bay band seaside have released their new single Dopamine to follow on from their EP release last month.

SEASIDE have continued their impressive year by releasing their new single dopamine this month, which follows a series of releases in 2020.

The Byron Bay band’s new single follows on from their other single release, Shame, in March and their debut EP, In Another Life, which dropped in June.

The single has already received airtime on popular radio station triple j and received a series of four star reviews on triple j Unearthed.

Lead singer Darcy Dexter gave an insight into the themes.

“Dopamine’ is about being so caught in the whirlwind that is love – letting it consume you and throw you around without giving it a definition or needing to explain it. It can be both the best and worst feeling all at once, but it’s the one thing that universally ties us all together.”

The band enjoys blending their music with a strong message for listeners to resonate with and take away.

“Shame is about the people in power not listening to what we really need as a society, turning a blind eye when we need them most,” Darcy Dexter said earlier this year.

“It is a message that if we stand together, we are able to create a positive change.”

In 2018, seaside were the winners of triple J Unearthed’s Splendour in the Grass competition which saw them play live at the festival.