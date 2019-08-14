Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ballina and District Riding for the Disabled is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ballina and District Riding for the Disabled is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

BALLINA and District Riding for the Disabled is celebrating its 40th birthday on Sunday.

The party will be held at the RDA riding centre, 377 Houghlahans Ck Rd, Teven.

The program starts at 10 with the Xtreme cow girls, demonstrations of riding skills from 11am to 1pm and the horse parade at 1.30pm.

RDA began in 1979 at Kerry and David Johnston's Boulder Beach riding school.

The RDA ownership of the current property came about through the generous bequest of a local farmer, Brian McNamara.

President Peta Best said the RDA centre was run by volunteers and the volunteer coaches were all accredited to teach people with a disability.

"For 40 years, RDA has helped generations and hundreds of people develop abilities through equine assisted activities,” she said.

"The Ballina RDA Centre has given children and adults from Biala 40 years of therapeutic riding. Currently 30 participants and 50 volunteers attend the centre each week.

"The cost per session is $15 and RDA is registered with NDIS. "There is a herd of 10 specially trained and very much loved and cared for horses.

"The horses receive regular and specialised farrier, veterinary, dentistry and chiropractic services.

"There is a team of skilled volunteers who do all the work required to keep the horses, the grounds, the machinery and infrastructure maintained.

"It's a big job and volunteers are always welcome and needed.”

Head to the RDA Ballina District Facebook page for more information.

RDA is a Registered Training Organisation and offers training in a nationally recognised Certificate 3 Equine Therapy Program for People with a Disability.

This certificate is a requirement under the Safework NSW code of practice for teaching riding to people who have a type of disability that might impact on their ability to manage a horse. For information about the course contact the Ballina and District RDA centre.