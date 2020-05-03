Ballina theatre set for an upgrade

THE BALLINA Players theatre will have an upgrade of its facilities.

The project is fully funded by a State Government grant and the theatre company will receive $138,653 to upgrade the theatre's foyer to become a multi-purpose space.

The foyer will receive a functional and aesthetic upgrade, enhancing the ease of buying tickets, drinks and snacks, and include more seating options for people to mingle before a performance.

These upgrades will make the space more accessible for people with disabilities and increase the service speed at counters.

Each of the fixtures will also be movable so the foyer can double as a much-needed rehearsal space for the performers.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin, said the upgrade would be possible thanks to the NSW Government's Stronger Country Community Fund.

"The Players Theatre provides wonderful cultural and entertainment opportunities for everyone who goes," Mr Franklin said.

"No matter if you're young or old, the theatre is a great place to go, and I can't wait to go again when the theatre reopens.

"With the challenging times we're all facing at the moment, it is so important to have something for people to look forward to, and an afternoon or evening out at the Players' theatre is certainly that."

The Ballina Players is one of the oldest performance groups in Australia.

The president of the Ballina Players Theatre, Lynn Gough, said the grant was very welcome news.

"The members of Ballina Players were delighted when we received confirmation from Ben Franklin MLC that we had received this grant," Ms Gough said.

"The grant will help us renovate our foyer (which at present is looking tired) and enable our patrons to experience a wonderful entrance when arriving for 'a night at the theatre.'

"Our thanks must go to the Zaat family, for their time and enthusiasm in applying for this grant, architect John Zaat for designing such a wonderful space and to Peter Harding and Karen Goodsell for their ongoing and continued support in making this project a reality."

The Ballina Players Theatre is currently closed, but construction work is still permitted to go ahead.