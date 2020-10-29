Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Ballina street to be closed for filming

Rebecca Lollback
by
29th Oct 2020 10:14 AM

AN EAST Ballina street and a residential estate will be closed next week while filming takes place.

>>> Snow in Ballina? Anything's possible for Nicole Kidman

Ballina Shire Council has advised that Manly Street will be closed to through traffic and pedestrians from Monday, November 2 to Thursday, November 5.

Detours will be available via Coogee Street, Bonview Street and Links Avenue. 

>>> 'IT IS HUGE': Grand plan to turn Ballina into a 'movie town'

Rainforest Ridge will also be closed during this time with access restricted to residents only.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and in accordance with the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

ballina shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Want to own 194 hectares of beachfront land (and a quarry)?

        Premium Content Want to own 194 hectares of beachfront land (and a quarry)?

        News SET on some of the Northern Rivers’ most pristine coastline is this “lucrative” business.

        Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        Premium Content Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        News A 23-year-old woman reported she was targeted by a phone scam

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        Health The local resident acquired the infection overseas

        Business outlook improves, but govt support still needed

        Premium Content Business outlook improves, but govt support still needed

        News BUSINESS NSW’s quarterly Business Conditions Survey revealed the first bounce in...