20°
Community

Ballina Shire bike plan finished

19th Jul 2017 7:30 AM
BICYCLE FRIENDLY SHIRE: Ballina Shire Council has released its bike plan.
BICYCLE FRIENDLY SHIRE: Ballina Shire Council has released its bike plan. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BALLINA Shire is on its way to becoming even more bicycle friendly.

The Ballina Shire Bike Plan is now complete and puts Ballina Shire Council in gear to improve cycling connections, paths, facilities and safety.

Ballina Shire is "already a top spot to cycle but the implementation of this bike plan will help our community be healthier, more active and provide a more liveable neighbourhood”, said Helen Carpenter, the Ballina road safety officer for both the council and NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

"This plan has shown who, where, when and why people are cycling in Ballina Shire,” she said.

"But the plan is more than maps and paths - it's also about improving safety and encouraging everyone to get on their bikes more often.”

The bike plan has four main areas of focus:

  • New shared path connections within and between towns in the shire,
  • safety for cyclists,
  • cycling support facilities, such as signs, lighting and bike parking areas, and
  • promotion of cycling in the community.

The plan highlights where improvements can be made to the shared path networks in Ballina, Lennox Head and Alstonville, including missing links in the shared paths and where rest areas could be incorporated into the network.

The plan was developed from a review of existing shared path networks in Alstonville, Ballina Island, East and West Ballina, Cumbalum, Lennox Head, Skennars Head, Wardell and Wollongbar, and in consultation with the community through cycling events, surveys and meetings.

The plan includes a prioritised and costed works program for all identified actions, along with potential funding partners and streams to deliver the projects.

This will enable council to maximise funding opportunities and target investment.

Existing network commitments, including the Coastal Recreational Path and Shared Path, the NSW Coastline Cycleway, and other shared path projects will complement bike plan projects to form part of a well-planned bicycle network, according to the council.

To view the bike plan visit ballina.nsw.gov.au and search for "Ballina Shire Bike Plan”.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
House with No Steps to develop VR learning tools

House with No Steps to develop VR learning tools

HOUSE with No Steps, has been awarded $200,000 funding to develop prototypes for disability support workers.

Wild dogs on agenda for council

Wild dogs are being targeted over the Autumn months.

Public meeting to discuss issue of wild dogs in Ballina Shire

Long-distance race in memory of much-loved cyclist

On July 29 The Byron Bay Cycle Club will run its Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge to remember the beloved member.

Byron Bay riders take to road to remember fellow club member

NO BULL: High rate of livestock injuries on our farms

Livestock-related injuries on the Northern Rivers are some of the highest in the state, NSW Ambulance says,

Farming injuries trigger call for safety

Local Partners

Kid accused of trespassing, smashing windows, car break in

A JUVENILE has been arrested after two incidents in Ballina.

Driver with passengers in boot never held license

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Two passengers found in boot of car

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Tribute show for rocket man

ON STAGE: Greg Andrew in the Elton John Experience Show.

Show covers all the star's iconic hits

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

Wharves to play Splendour

LOCAL TALENT: Wharves already performed at North Byron Parklands, at the Byron Bay leg of Falls Festival 2016.

Lennox Head rockers to wow crowds at Byron Parklands

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,490,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!