Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

Guiding light Russell Sidney Ronan passed away last month but will live on through his tremendous work for Ballina.

TOMORROW in Ballina, the community will have one last chance to say goodbye to Russell Sidney Ronan, and to celebrate a life committed to protecting and enhancing the community.

Mr Ronan passed away on December 21, aged 84.

"He had the ability to make things happen," a spokesperson from the family said. "He was a quiet man, very caring and humble man."

Mr Ronan was the former president of the Ballina Tidy Towns Committee, voluntary ground and property manager for Riding for the Disabled Association (since 1988), named Champion of the Environment in 1994 and Ballina's Citizen of the Year in 1996.

In 1998, when featured in The Ballina Shire Advocate, Mr Ronan said he lived by the creed, "what we are is God's gift to us; what we become is our gift to God".

Mr Ronan gifted many things to the town of Ballina, pioneering the development and sustainability of the town's natural environment and people, including the construction of four parks.

He was known to be instrumental in building the Botanical gardens at the north entrance of town, ensuring the fishing club had green grass outside and shady trees to nestle under, responsible for the construction of the second park at Ballina's Scout hall and park at Shaw's Bay's dog walking area.

Mr Ronan was named an 'institution' in press for his work on the Tidy Towns Committee.

Most mornings Mr Ronan's was seen driving his ute into town to start work on his yellow Chamberlain tractor which he used to build Ballina's parks.

True to his cause, the ute was labelled with signs such as "don't throw your rubbish out' and 'don't be a litter bug'.

"He'd have an idea and a few months late he'd say 'look at the park I made," a spokesperson from the family said.

Known as a true go-getter, Mr Ronan received the Order of Australia Medal in 1999.

"It would be nice to be able to cut it into little bits and give a piece to all the people who have helped me, and that's hundreds and hundreds," Mr Ronan told The Northern Star, on January 26, 1999.

He worked on his uncle's farm, in Nimbin, riding tractors from 15, and moved to Ballina in the early 60s with wife, Fay, raising children Janelle Knox, Terry Ronan and Joanne Ronan.

Mr Ronan's family invites anyone who knew Mr Ronan to attend tomorrow's service at 1pm at St Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina.