Ballina rugby league star faces court over drunken behaviour

A promising North Coast rugby league player has been convicted for breaking into two cars while heavily intoxicated.

Justin Shillingsworth, 31, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing over one count of destroying property and two counts of entering a car without permission.

The court heard the Ballina man had been drunk on the night of December 11, 2020, when he climbed into two cars belonging to the victim without permission.

During this time, he broke the rear-view mirror of one of the cars, the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said Shillingsworth actions were "serious" because the offence occurred in the driveway of the victim's home.

Shillingsworth's solicitor, Rachel Thampapillai, said her client, who has recently been signed by Evans Head Rugby League to play for the 2021 season, has been attending AA meetings and was extremely apologetic for his actions.

"He called the police the next day to ask if he could apologise to the victim," she said.

Ms Stafford said Shillingsworth needed to understand how his drinking impacts him, especially after she had dealt with him for a separate matter in October.

"When I dealt with you in October, I thought that was the last of it,"

"But this offence is only seven weeks after I saw you.

"(On one side you're) the worker, the partner, the father … you're a leader in the community.

"Then on the other side you have a problem when you drink."

Shillingsworth was convicted and fined $600 for entering the two cars without consent and ordered to complete a 12-month community corrections order.