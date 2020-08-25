Ballina RSL delivers $4M to local groups over 10 years

Chairman of the Ballina RSL Club, Blue McNally, with Zeke Huish from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

THE pandemic has been hard on community and sporting groups, but the Ballina RSL Club this week had some good news for more than 100 local organisations.

Over the past 10 years, the club has given more than $4 million to various groups through the ClubGRANTS initiative.

Chief executive Bill Coulter said it was something they looked forward to every year.

“This year we were about to distribute around $248,000,” he said.

“A lot of new projects were on the cards this year, like the new Byron Bay Mobile Wildlife Hospital.

“We also provided some money for the (Ballina) netball club after their clubhouse burnt down.

“Everyone was really grateful.

“It’s a really a great program, particularly for kids and groups in regional areas.

“Sometimes a club or a group needs just $5000 or $10,000 for a project or equipment, s owe can make a real difference.”

Julie Davies, president of the Ballina Netball Association and chairman of the Ballina RSL Club Blue McNally.

Some of the other projects that received funding included:

● Lennox Head Community Pre-school required some sensory items for additional needs children and much needed playground upgrades

● The Cerebral Palsy Alliance purchased some much needed equipment for babies and children

● Autism Spectrum Australia Alstonville branch purchased iPads for learning programs

● Lunches to Ballina Public school through their meals program.

“We have many community groups in Ballina Shire who work hard for great things to happen,” Mr Coulter said.

To be eligible to apply for a ClubGRANT, you must be a not-for-profit organisation and provide the following project and/or services: community welfare or social services, community development, community health services or employment assistance activities.

You are also eligible if you or your organisation is involved in community or professional sport.