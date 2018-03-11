Menu
Ballina Players brings popular military drama to the stage

ON STAGE: John Rado as Colonel Nathan Jessep and Dylan Wheeler as Lt Daniel Kaffee in the Ballina Players production of A Few Good Men.
THE popular court-room drama A Few Good Men, directed by Mike Sheehan, is Ballina Players' next production.

Written by Aaron Sorkin, who also wrote the hit series The West Wing, the original 1992 movie starred Tom Cruise, as Daniel Kaffee, the reluctant court lawyer, and Jack Nicholson, as the arrogant Commander.

In the Ballina Players production, Kaffee is played by Dylan Wheeler (last seen in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, in late 2017) and Jessep is played by John Rado, a newcomer to the Ballina Players stage, but a regular director at the Mullumbimby Drill Hall and an experienced actor.

Kaffee is defending privates Dawson & Downey, who are accused of murdering a fellow soldier, Private Santiago, at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Dawson & Downey's defense rest on their assertion that they were ordered to undertake an illegal disciplinary action on Santiago, known in the Marines as a 'Code Red', which then went horribly wrong, resulting in his death.

Tickets are available now at ballinaplayers.com.au/bookings or at Just Funkin' Music in River St, Ballina or on 6686 2440.

  • At the Ballina Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, April 6 to 15.

