Ballina Open proves to be ace once again

AMT men's finalists Winter Meagher and Brendon Moore with AMT women's finalists Sienna Leeson and Emerson Jones. Picture: North East Tennis

AMT men's finalists Winter Meagher and Brendon Moore with AMT women's finalists Sienna Leeson and Emerson Jones. Picture: North East Tennis

There were aces aplenty as Ballina Tennis Club hosted five days of frantic tennis for the Ballina New Year Open.

The popular tennis competition attracted 266 participants with local tennis star Brendon Moore claiming his fifth men’s title while 15-year old Sienna Leeson won a battle of the young guns to take out the women’s competition.

Brendon Moore was victorious over Winter Meagher 7-6 6-4 in a two-hour marathon match and claimed his fifth Ballina Open crown.

“It was pretty impressive, he had a tough match in the final though against Winter Meagher,” tournament organiser Brandon Rowe said.

“Winter has played a few years but it is the first time he’s made the final.

“(Moore) is a quality player.”

Men's AMT winner Brendon Moore claimed his fifth Ballina Open defeating Winter Meagher in the final. Picture: North East Tennis

In the women’s AMT competition, 15-year-old Sienna Leeson defeated 12-year-old Emerson Jones in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to claim the Women’s title.

“The women’s final was between a 12-year-old and a 15 year-old, the 12-year-old girl (Emerson Jones) she’s good, she’s number one in Australia for 12-years and under, it was pretty impressive,” Rowe said.

Rowe said he was pleased how the competition came together despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“It went very smoothly, obviously with concerns with COVID-19 (before) the tournament, we almost thought we were going to be cancelled at one point but we ended up with almost the same numbers as last year,” Rowe said.

“This is pretty much the first Australian ranking tournament in NSW since March last year in 2020.

“It’s a pretty important part of the Northern Rivers and Ballina sporting landscape, it’s a great club with a good committee and strong leadership.”