Ballina NRL star set to play his 300th match

MAKING 300: Ahead of his landmark 300th game for the NRL with the Sydeny Roosters, Mitchell Aubusson’s former teammates and coaches at the Ballina Seagulls created a video with their congratulations. Photo: Alix Sweeney

“AUBUSSON’S a good bloke and a great mate. Mitch has never forgotten where he came from.”

That’s the view of Ben Crawford, one of Mitchell Aubusson’s former teammates at the Ballina Seagulls.

The Sydney Roosters’ star player is set to play his 300th NRL game when his team meets St George Illawarra on Thursday night.

Crawford said everyone at the Seagulls was “very proud” of their friend.

After making his debut in the first round in 2007, Aubusson is the third most-capped player in the Roosters’ 112-year history behind club greats Luke Ricketson (301 games) and Anthony Minichiello (302 games).

“Mitch is very humble,” Crawford said.

“He will always come down here when he’s in town to watch some games and encourage the players.”

Because of the pandemic restrictions preventing the Seagulls community from travelling to watch Aubusson’s landmark match, Crawford said they “will all be glued to the TV”.

The club also organised a video sending him their heartfelt congratulations.

“We all contributed a video, people sent their good wishes for Mitch ahead of this game and we passed it onto his wife who has sent it on to the club,” Crawford said.

“Everyone here is so proud of Mitch, we have comments from his junior and senior coaches as well as some players and I understand the Roosters will be playing at a club presentation for him.”

Crawford said back in the day Aubusson was the heart of whichever Seagulls team he played in.

“The plan was always get the ball to Mitch and leave the rest to him,” he said.

It is anticipated that Aubusson will play one more season in the NRL which will likely see him finish his career as a one-club man at the Roosters.

Seagulls former junior president Justin Mitchell said it was an exciting time for the local sporting community.

In 2019 Aubusson signed a contract extension with the Roosters and said “my heart is with the Sydney Roosters”.

Aubusson has won two premierships at the club and was a driving force behind its finals success last season.