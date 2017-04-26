Ballina mum united with son's mates

LEST WE FORGET: Lance Corporal Shannon McAliney died in Somalia in 1993.

IT was a particularly special moment for Ballina's Liz Hanns when she attended the Anzac Day parade in Forbes, western NSW.

She was joined by the platoon commander and section commander of the infantry unit in which her son, the late Lance Corporal Shannon McAliney served with in Somalia on Operation Solace.

"I was very honoured,” Ms Hanns said.

L/Cpl McAliney died on the operation on April 2, 1993, following an accident.

He was aged 21, and is buried at Forbes.

L/Cpl McAliney joined the army in 1988 after attending Ballina High School.

He served in the 1st Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, under now General David Hurley, the current Governor of NSW.

Operation Solace was a peacekeeping deployment.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Australia's involvement in peacekeeping and peacemaking operations.

It's a role that began on November 14, 1947, when four Australian military officers became the first UN peacekeepers when they deployed to the United Nations Good Offices Commission in Indonesia, which was then the Dutch East Indies.

President of the Australian Peacekeeper and Peacemaker Veterans' Association, Allan Thomas from Alstonville, said Australia's role has since involved more than 66,000 veterans, who have participated in 73 operations to 64 different countries, including Iraq, Middle East, Afghanistan, Africa and the Solomon Islands.

Police also have been involved in some operations.

Ms Hanns donated Shannon's medals to the peacekeeping section of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

A replica of those medals also has been donated to the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch Museum which is closed due to the renovations in the Ballina RSL Club.