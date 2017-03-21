29°
Ballina marina master plan goes on public display

21st Mar 2017 7:45 AM
Plans are progressing for a new marina at the trawler harbour site at West Ballina.
Plans are progressing for a new marina at the trawler harbour site at West Ballina.

A THRIVING mix of boats, recreation, business and residents in Ballina is envisaged by the Ballina marina master plan.

Ballina Shire Council has prepared the draft Ballina Marina Master Plan depicting a proposal to transform the West Ballina Trawler Harbour area into a multi-functional marina and public precinct over the next ten to 20 years.

The master plan includes provision for 110 boat berths, waterfront public open space, a mixture of two to three and four to five storey residential buildings, shops and upgraded road access and car parking.

The plan also retains the existing Fishery Creek boat ramp area as a key boat ramp in Ballina.

Plans, project information and background are available on council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au (search Ballina marina master plan).

Council is seeking feedback on the draft master plan and invites submissions until April 28.

There is also an artist's impression of what the new marina will look like on the council website.

The project has been in the pipeline for a long time.

Topics:  ballina ballina marina marina northern rivers development

