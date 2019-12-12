Menu
Ballina man charged with credit card fraud

12th Dec 2019 12:43 PM
A BALLINA man has been charged after allegedly stealing a woman's purse and buying alcohol with her credit card.

Ballina police allege that on Sunday a purse was stolen from a Ballina supermarket. The purse contained, along with other items, a credit card.

A short time later a 34-year-old Ballina man used the stolen credit card to purchase alcohol on two occasions.

CCTV of the man was placed in the Richmond PD page.

On Wednesday an off-duty police officer sighted the 34-year-old, who was wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the frauds.

He was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and was refused bail.

Further inquiries may lead to additional charges being laid in respect to his possession of the credit card. #BallinaCrime

Lismore Northern Star

