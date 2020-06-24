Menu
Ballina man charged over alleged crime syndicate involvement

Aisling Brennan
24th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
TELEPHONE intercepts will be used as part of police evidence in the case against a Ballina man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate, a court has heard.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of supplying commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, Supply prohibited firearm, supplying a prohibited firearm part, supplying ammunition, and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

Police will allege Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

It is also alleged military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate’s illegal network.

Police seized the alleged illegal firearms, drugs, cash and other drug utensils as part of a series of raids across the three states.

The NSW Police Prosecutor sought a lengthy adjournment in Lismore Local Court to allow for more time to investigate the “nature of the allegations” and analyse the alleged “telephone intercepts”.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on August 28.

drug supply charges firearm supply charge lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

