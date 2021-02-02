Menu
A man facing multiple charges relating to drug offences will return to Lismore court in March.
Crime

Ballina man, 31, facing multiple drug charges

Adam Daunt
2nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A Ballina man will return to face Lismore Local Court later this year after his case was adjourned on Monday, February 1.

Sean Blazely, 31, is facing several charges relating to drug possession including one count of possessing a prohibited substance, one count of supplying a prohibited substance, one count of participating in a criminal activity and two counts of attempting to possess restricted prescribed medications.

Mr Blazely had another matter involving prohibited substances, where he faces one sequence of possessing a prohibited substance.

The prosecution seeked an adjournment on the case to sort the election of the case.

Mr Blazely will return to Lismore Local Court for mention on March 1 for both matters.

