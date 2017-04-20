Ballina luncheon aids flood appeal

FUNDRAISER: Members of the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond (from left) Jodie Shelley, Dave Harmon, Col Lee and (far right) Heini Geissel with (second from right) chef Keith Wilson from La Cucina di Vino.

A FUNDRAISING lunch for victims of the Lismore floods will be held at the popular La Cucina di Vino restaurant in Ballina on April 23.

Danny Singh is the owner of the restaurant and has partnered with members of the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond to hold the lunch, which will start at noon.

There will be a monster auction and raffles, with all proceeds going to the Lismore Flood Appeal set up by Lismore City Council.

"I am so pleased to be working with the Ballina-on-Richmond Rotary Club on such a very urgent and worthwhile fundraiser," Mr Singh said.

"I have done a number of these lunches for various organisations and they are always well supported.

"I am sure that, with the help of Rotary, this function will be another great success in giving the Lismore Appeal a much-needed boost to help so many people in crisis."

Cost for the lunch will be $55 per head.

Bookings for the event can be made by phoning the Martin St restaurant on

6618 1195 or phone Ballina-on-Richmond Rotary Club contact Col Lee on

0417 862 602.