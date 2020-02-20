Menu
Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram. Photo file.
Sport

Ballina Jockey Club is off to a flyer

Mitchell Craig
and Geoff Newling
20th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
BALLINA Jockey Club has a short turnaround and will host another TAB meeting next Friday.

The club raced on Monday after rain washed out a Lismore meeting the previous Tuesday.

Ballina has had a decent start to the year with a big crowd at it’s Summer Cup meeting in January after the annual Boxing Day races.

About 1000 punters came through the gates on Boxing Day while the weather improved to attract similar numbers to the Summer Cup on January 17.

“Heavy rain in the morning put the (Summer Cup) meeting in jeopardy before blues skies welcomed the afternoon crowd,” Bertram said.

“It could have really hurt us but we recovered and it turned into a really good day.”

On Monday, Amirykal broke through at her fourth race start to kick start what looks a promising racing career.

The Lismore filly, a three-year-old daughter of Akeed Mofeed, cleared out for a five length win from Falandy in the WIN Network Maiden Handicap (1000m).

Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore also had success at Ballina when Multiplied broke through to win the TAB Maiden Plate (1300m) and then Real Gent captured the Koellner Steel Benchmark 66 Handicap (1600m).

Howells prepares the grey gelding at Grafton and has now won five of his 21 starts.

Andrew Mallyon then made it a double for the day when the Queensland jockey booted home the Toby and Trent Edmonds-trained In Waves in the The Mission @ Aquis Farm Class 1 & Maiden Handicap (1600m).

