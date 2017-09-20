24°
Ballina High's class of '67 reunited

CLASS OF 1967: A reunion was held at the Ballina RSL Club last Saturday night of the first cohort of Ballina HIgh School students to complete the Higher School Certificate.
IN the year the last Ballina High School students will sit for the Higher School Certificate, the first cohort of Ballina students to complete the exam met for a reunion.

A dozen members of the Ballina High School class of 1967 gathered at the Ballina RSL Club to share stories of their school days.

At the time, those who had travelled had yet to drive past the site of their old school, which has been demolished to make way for the new Ballina Coast High School.

On Saturday night, the focus was more on trying to remember names.

Dianne Dittmar (nee Lavis) had not seen some of the students for many years.

She said when she heard someone's name, she could then recognise their face.

Some of the men admitted their hair had shifted from the top of the head to their chin over the years, just adding to the difficulties of facial recognition.

As the first cohort of Ballina High students to sit for the HSC, they also were the first students to have completed 12 years of schooling, rather than the 11 years past students had to get through.

 

The former students were joined last Saturday night by three of their former teachers.

