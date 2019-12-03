Menu
Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 6:30 AM
A BALLINA fisherman accused of drug supply and possession has been sentenced to two years jail.

Paul Ryan Hardy, 33, was convicted in Ballina Local Court on Thursday of supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing house-breaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

Hardy was arrested in July after Richmond Police District officers observed him holding a fishing rod with a line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Police alleged that he had digital scales next to him but had no fishing licence.

Hardy allegedly told police he was fishing, despite his fishing line having no hook, sinker or bait attached.

During the search police located 1g of methamphetamine, 6.7g of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370 cash and items related to drug supply, the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Hardy to an aggregate term of imprisonment of two-years, which was backdated to July 26, 2019, with a non-parole period of eight months.

Hardy will not be eligible for parole until March 25, 2020.

