The Woolworths at Ballina Fair is closed after the roof partially collapsed.
Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Dec 2020 6:40 PM
FIVE days after a partial roof collapse forced the Woolworths store at Ballina Fair to close its doors, management of the shopping centre have issued an official statement.

It states: "On Sunday, December 6, a small number of ceiling tiles inside the Woolworths store at Ballina Fair were dislodged, falling to the floor.

"Subsequent engineering inspections revealed that an internal beam had moved, causing the ceiling tiles to dislodge.

"Centre Management and Woolworths decided to temporarily close the Ballina Fair store pending further inspection, maintenance, and engineering certification.

"We have located the internal beam and repaired the beam connection.

"As an added precaution, our structural engineers are in the process of inspecting all other beam connections to ensure their integrity.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to customers and are working with Woolworths to plan their re-opening as soon as possible.

"Woolworths will advise their re-opening date via their website as soon as possible."

Customers and staff were evacuated when the roof collapsed.

No-one was injured.

Earlier this week, Woolworths said all of the 100 employees from the Ballina Fair store had been redeployed to the stores at River St or Lennox Head.

