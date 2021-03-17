Menu
News

Ballina drug supplier will spend years in jail

Aisling Brennan
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Ballina man will spend at least two years in prison for supplying ice across the Northern Rivers.

Peter Maurice Cooper, 48, was arrested in March last year following a police investigation into the supply of methylamphetamine in the Ballina area.

He had since pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug on more than three occasions in the Ballina and Goonellabah areas.

Cooper, between February 26 and March 25, 2020, supplied the probated drug on 19 separate occasions, ranging from 0.35g to 3.5g at a time, according to court documents.

 

He was sentenced in Lismore District Court on March 10 for the supply charge and also failing to comply with reporting obligations to three years and six months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two years.

Cooper had also previously pleaded guilty to supplying $80 worth of cannabis and unlawfully possessing stolen property, with both matters expected to be considered at sentencing.

Police had located and seized jewellery, bikes, power tools, and watches - all alleged to be stolen property.

These charges were taken into account upon sentencing for the drug supply matter.

Lismore Northern Star

