Ballina development to steam ahead ‘unimpeded’

A RECENT Land and Environment Court battle has cast some doubt over the viability of the Banyan Hill development.

More than 130 families have invested in land at the Ballina Heights site, and their hopes rest on the outcome of the case.

The court ruled that bulk earthworks were not capable of approval, and the developer must make all changes required by Ballina Shire Council.

Despite the ruling, the developer is chipper about the proposed development consisting of 457 residential lots.

“The outcome from the LEC is positive,” Intrapac Property spokesman Max Shifman said.

“We will be able to proceed more or less unimpeded on construction from here subject to council meeting some agreed time frames.

“Nothing at all will be prevented from being built.”

Plans to build stage two and three have been pushed back - Intrapac’s website has been updated this week to say construction works are expected to be finished in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2020, rather than the second quarter of the year.

“The council’s requirements will be met without compromising anything,” Mr Shifman said.

“The issues raised weren’t of any major significance. The development will be proceeding as previously planned.”

The first stage of 45 lots, including the new display village, was completed in early 2019.

The developer has pre-sold four stages of lots, and there is no timeline yet on when stage four will be delivered.