BALLINA CUP: How to prepare for your day at the races

IT'S Ballina Cup day!

For many of us, it means a chance to frock up for the races and put on a sneaky bet or two.

Set to be it's best year yet, the 2020 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup will feature an array of delicious food trucks, live music, plus all the glitz and glamour of Fashions on the Field.

We've complied all the information you need to know to make your day go as smoothly as possible.

You can also pick up a copy of today's Northern Star for our race guide, which is a must-have if you're going to be trackside today.

Don't miss Ballina's social event of the year with live local racing in our first class venue, with full TAB, bar and cafe facilities.

Gates open

Gates open from 11am.

Race #1 - 12:45pm

Ticket prices

Pre-Sale Tickets, $15 (online)

At the gate, $20

VIP tickets, $160.

All minors must be accompanied by an Adult.

Proof of Age ID required to gain entry to the licensed premises.

VIP Tickets

Don't miss out on purchasing your tickets for this year's VIP marquee. The all inclusive package includes entry to the races and VIP location marquee viewing of the finish line (comfortable prime position). All day dining and beverage experience with waitstaff, your very own TAB and bookmaker facilities. Large screen TV's. Great network and hosting opportunity.

Getting there (and home) and parking

There are free shuttle buses around the region. Parking is limited, so management has advised punters to use the buses if possible. If you are driving, remember there may be an increased police presence around the turf club. Punters are reminded not to drink and drive.

See the schedule here.

Got any race tips?

The Northern Star has a race guide in today's paper, so grab your copy before you head to the track.

What should I wear?

It's the Ballina Cup -- so dress up! This is the perfect opportunity to wear your finery, and there's no such thing as being too dressed up when you're trackside. Our photographer will be walking around snapping social pictures.

Fashions on the Field

Register online or sign-up on the day. For the full details on the judging criteria in all categories -- including best dressed man, best dressed babe, best dressed woman and Most Outstanding Headpiece -- visit the website.

Entrants must be aged 16 years or over on the day of the races. Proof of age must be presented at the time of registration if requested.

Photos

The Northern Star photographer will be taking pictures for big social galleries on the day. Head to https://www.northernstar.com.au/ later on to see if you've been snapped!