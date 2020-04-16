Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic affecting the nation.
Ballina during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic affecting the nation.
News

Ballina COVID-19 cases creep up, as region total hits 56

Rebecca Fist
16th Apr 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO new cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW has brought the total to 56 as of 8pm on Wednesday.

One patient in the Tweed area and one patient in Ballina fell ill with COVID-19.

There are now nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the Ballina Shire, 15 cases in the Tweed and 16 in the Byron Shire.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones said via the ABC there were two patients in hospital care in the health district.

“One of them sadly still is quite unwell and is still in intensive care,” Mr Jones said.

With case numbers levelling off in recent weeks, and three new diagnoses in a four-day period, Mr Jones confirmed we are not out of the woods yet.

“Now is not the time for complacency,” he said.

“Any lifting of isolation restrictions would see community acquired transmissions skyrocket.”

coronavirusnorthernrivers health northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Aussie share market plunges

    Aussie share market plunges
    • 16th Apr 2020 12:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgrace’: Aged care residents demand flagpole on Anzac Day

        premium_icon ‘Disgrace’: Aged care residents demand flagpole on Anzac Day

        News THERE is one aged care home in Ballina missing an external flagpole to fly the Australian flag on Anzac Day.

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Health Premier outlines plan for NSW schools ahead of national cabinet

        MYSTERY: How did two patients catch COVID-19?

        premium_icon MYSTERY: How did two patients catch COVID-19?

        News There's two COVID-19 cases where contact had not been identified

        New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        premium_icon New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        News THE new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 kilometres per...