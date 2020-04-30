Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Have your say online.
Have your say online.
News

Ballina council unveils draft plans for 2020/21

Javier Encalada
30th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council will present their draft plan for 2020/21 live and online.

The council has released the draft Delivery Program and Operational Plan for the upcoming financial year.

The plans provide key actions and services for the 2020/21 financial year, a summary of council’s major capital projects and the longer-term financial information.

Council will welcome submissions on the draft plans from all members of the Ballina Shire community. The plans will be on exhibition until Friday, June 5.

Council will be hosting two live online information sessions on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14, from 6pm to 7pm.

Community members can send questions to council by emailing qanda@ballina.nsw.gov.au during the advertised timeframe.

Mayor David Wright said council is in a fortunate position to livestream public meetings to the community during the current COVID-19 public order requirements.

“We are trying all methods of communication, and we hope by going online, we may be able to reach more people,” he said.

“Residents who don’t normally visit council chambers due to other commitments can view council in action from the comfort of their homes.”

To view the live information sessions, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/agendas-and-minutes and click the meeting date.

Recordings are also published to council’s website when the meetings conclude.

Council’s Delivery Program and Operational Plan is on public exhibition from April 29 to June 5.

The community is encouraged to view the documents online at ballina.nsw.gov.au

21 ballina ballina shire council northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Berejiklian’s secret coronavirus freedom matrix

        premium_icon Berejiklian’s secret coronavirus freedom matrix

        News The highest levels in the Berejiklian government are discussing a plan which some hope will get NSW up and running again sooner rather than later.

        Government health office building up for sale

        premium_icon Government health office building up for sale

        News THE Ballina property will be available for purchase via phone and online bidding on...

        How to make your next Zoom meeting really adorable

        premium_icon How to make your next Zoom meeting really adorable

        News One licked the screen, another fell asleep. Normal day, right?

        CSIRO report isn’t green light for CSG industry: Ballina MP

        premium_icon CSIRO report isn’t green light for CSG industry: Ballina MP

        News A CONTROVERSIAL report by the CSIRO does not mean the industry is welcome on the...