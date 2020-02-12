Ballina Council may bee close to new pesticide policy

BALLINA Shire Council is still reviewing its pesticide policy and the possible effect on local bee health.

The review happened more than a year after thousands of bees were found dead in Alstonville.

Councillor Keith Williams said he asked council last year to review its use of pesticides implicated in mass bee deaths.

“We have had a councillor briefing on this last week, so staff presented the issues that they’ve got.

“We’ve agreed on a process of how we might amend the policy, but that working is still being drafted and finalised,” he said.

Mr Williams said he is aware there are some instances where the use of certain pesticides is almost unavoidable.

“One example is very important, our native pandanus, which is threatened by the weevil of the flatid or planthopper (Jamella australiae), a leafhopper bug, and the only thing that can be used to kill this weevil is a neonicotinoid chemical.”

The planthopper has decimated pandanus tree populations in South East Queensland in recent years, and it has been spotted in Ballina Shire.

“We have biosecurity risks that we do have to manage, and we can’t have a black and white policy that just says no (to all pesticides).

“It’s about requiring some higher level of authorisation for when the chemicals are used, so it will have to be signed off by a manager, and there will have to be no effective alternatives,” he said.

The review was specifically to investigate Fipronil, Diazinon and neonicotinoid insecticides, which have been known to impact bee health.

A spokesperson said council resolved at the November 2019 meeting to undertake a further review of the Pesticide Use Policy and Notification Plan.

“Once completed, the updated policy will be placed on public exhibition for community feedback.”

The NSW Environment Protection Authority was investigating several reports, however testing the cause of death was very expensive and difficult to prove the exact poison or chemical used.

It is an offence under the EPA’s legislation to use pesticides in a manner that harms non-target animals.

The maximum penalties for this are $120,000 for an individual, and $250,000 for a corporation.