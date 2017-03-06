Ballina could soon have its own 'multi-day festival'

Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Narelle Besseling, State Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall, Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin and Ballina Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer Nadia Eliott-Burgess. March 6, 2017

ORGANISERS of a signature Ballina festival are a step closer to realising their dream of creating a nationally recognised, flagship festival on the coast.

Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Narelle Besseling and executive officer, Nadia Eliott-Burgess were given $20,000 of State Government funding to grow the Ballina Prawn Festival.

State Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall announced the funding injection in Ballina today with Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin.

Mr Marshall identified strong potential for the community event to expand and attract tourists statewide and nationally.

"As a new tourism minister, someone who comes from rural and regional NSW I'm very, very keen to support more events happening outside of Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong,” Mr Marshall said.

Mr Franklin said State Government support was "critical” for the festival to cement its future as a tourism event.

"This is critical for the local area because it has such a great multiplier effect across the local businesses,” Mr Franklin said.

"It's an extremely good festival and I am so excited that we've been able to keep the funding going so it can continue.”

Ms Eliott-Burgess said the grant will help the chamber progress its vision to transform the event into a multi-day festival for the Ballina coast and hinterland.

"It's really heart-warming and very exciting for us to see that we can really take this transition period that we are in from a community festival to a flagship event to that next level,” Ms Eliott-Burgess said.

Ms Eliott-Burgess said the money will be used to tap into tourism markets in regional NSW and south-east Queensland and attract them to the region.

The State Government will invest up to $95,000 on Far North Coast events through the Flagship Event Fund.

Byron Spirit Festival and Sample Food Festival also received grants from the fund.