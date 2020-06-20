Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council has announced the long-awaited reopening of many community venues. Image: Ballina Surf Club.
Ballina Shire Council has announced the long-awaited reopening of many community venues. Image: Ballina Surf Club.
News

Ballina community venues set to reopen

Holly Cormack
20th Jun 2020 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM Monday June 22, Ballina Shire Council has announced that it will be reopening many of its popular community spaces, following the easing of NSW State Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The first venues to reopen, providing bookable spaces for local groups, will be Northlakes Community Centre, Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre, Ballina Surf Club and Ballina's Richmond Room.

"We are excited to be reopening our venues to the public, especially after improvements have been made," said Craig Brown, Ballina Shire Council's Manager of Community Facilities.

"The Richmond Room has received new landscaping, fresh paint and lighting, it looks fantastic,"

The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre and Kentwell Community Centre will reopen from Wednesday July 1.

The Lennox Cultural and Community Centre is undergoing major renovations and will reopen once those works are complete.

"Council venues provide a place where people can come together in a safe environment. It is great to be able to offer quality venues to local organisations that provide so many essential activities for our community," said Mr Brown.

As some restrictions remain in place, Council's Community Facilities team will be implementing public health and safety directives, including social distancing measures.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        premium_icon Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        News THERE’S been a surprising amounting of demand for local properties but the market is under-supplied.

        Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        premium_icon Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith claims the Department of Primary Industries has left her...

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        News WOLLONGBAR Tafe is now delivering essential skills for the aviation industry...