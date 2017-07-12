19°
News

Ballina Byron Airport duo are up, up and away

12th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
TAKING OFF: Neil Weatherson and Graeme Gordon in the departure lounge at Ballina airport.
TAKING OFF: Neil Weatherson and Graeme Gordon in the departure lounge at Ballina airport. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NEIL Weatherson has already checked through security and taken off, while Graeme Gordon has his boarding pass and is ready to leave the departure gate.

Mr Weatherson, the former manager of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport has retired after seven years in the job, and Mr Gordon, the current airport operations manager, finishes up on Friday after 41 years' service with Ballina Shire Council.

Both men are looking forward to retirement, and plan to hop on a few more planes to travel rather than just watch the aircraft come and go.

In aviation terms, this is a go-around for Mr Weatherson who tried to retire once before.

He was lured to manage Ballina airport after finishing up as manager of the Sunshine Coast airport after 13 years.

He arrived at Ballina airport just after Jetstar withdrew its Melbourne to Ballina route, and passenger numbers were sitting on 271,000 per annum.

He did his bit at the controls to get the Jetstar Melbourne service reinstated, to attract a service from Newcastle, and follow that up with a new airline after the initial service was dropped.

He has banked more than $12m in grants from all levels of government, which has funded, among other things, upgrades and future expansion of the passenger terminal.

Revenue has hit new altitudes, sitting at $5.8m, double the $2.3m it was when he started, and jet services have taken off from 14 in June 2010 to 42 in January this year.

Mr Gordon has worked at the airport for 17 years, but began his career with the local council back in 1976. It is believed he currently is the longest-serving employee of Ballina Shire Council.

The draftsman was working for the Maritime Services Board in Sydney when he applied for a job with Tintenbar Shire Council.

He was only in the role for six months or so when Tintenbar Shire Council merged with Ballina Municipal Council to form Ballina Shire Council.

A change in technology for his trade also led to Mr Gordon looking for a change, and an internal restructure of the responsibility of the airport from the civil services department to the commercial services department opened up a new door for him.

"There are aircrafts coming in and out, people coming in and out, it's an exciting place to work.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina ballina byron gateway airport northern rivers airport northern rivers business

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Turtles seeking warmth fly to Byron for release

Turtles seeking warmth fly to Byron for release

TWO rehabilitated turtles flying to Byron are to be released by Australian Seabird Rescue after water they were found in is too cold.

We've a sweet idea for berry lovers

Now's the time to plant strawberries, so next time you fancy making cheesecake, pavlova or trifle you'll have these delicious berries at your fingertips.

Why not try your hand at growing your own delicious strawberries

VIDEO: Migaloo makes rare appearance on the coast

Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

"It was a special, once in a lifetime experience"

Why was Tanilla left with monsters?

Adrian Casaran-Warrick of Ballina tells The Northern Star about how the death of his daughter Tanilla Deaves-Warrick, 3, has affected his life. She was found dead on the central coast .

Coronial inquest "not in public interes"

Local Partners

Digital boat licences set sail in NSW

A NEW digital services that allows boaters to download digital boat licences and vessel registration.

Time to air the quilts at Alstonville

QUILTS ON SHOW: The annual Airing of the Quilts exhibition will be held at Alstonville's Crawford House Museum this weekend.

10th annual Airing of the Quilts at Crawford House Museum

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Tribute show for rocket man

ON STAGE: Greg Andrew in the Elton John Experience Show.

Show covers all the star's iconic hits

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Is the food on MasterChef Australia still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Pending

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!