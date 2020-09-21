Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.

TWO brothers charged with stabbing a man in Byron Bay have been remanded in custody after facing court.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday after the alleged fight at Apex Park.

They will allege the Martin-Manton brothers, from Ballina, assaulted a man, 34, before stabbing him in the back, chest and neck.

Police attended the scene and the brothers were arrested and charged with affray and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.

Both men were refused bail and faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday.

Defence solicitor Hannah Donaldson applied for bail on behalf of both accused.

She told the court both brothers have medical conditions which could make time spent in custody more onerous.

Ms Donaldson said Tori Martin-Manton and his partner, who was in court to support him, were expecting their second child next month.

She suggested a host of bail conditions but prosecutor, sergeant Chris Martin, opposed bail.

The court heard Tori Martin-Manton had a previous conviction for interfering with a witness in an unrelated case.

His brother has past convictions for robbery and assaulting police, but neither of the brothers have served a custodial sentence, the court heard.

Sgt Martin said the prosecution case was “extremely strong”, with a large amount of CCTV available and multiple witnesses.

“The injuries are significant,” he said.

He said a custodial sentence was “inevitable” for both men, if they were convicted of the offences.

Magistrate Karen Stafford took into account the subjective circumstances of both brothers but, given it was “an extremely strong case of violence against a complete stranger” and that a weapon was involved in the allegations, she found bail should be refused.

“In my view the proposed conditions do not mitigate … what I assess as being significant risk to community safety, safety of the victim and the unacceptable risk he’ll commit a further serious offence,” she said.

The brothers have entered no formal pleas and will return to court on November 16.