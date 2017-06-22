Ballina brewery getting ready to serve cold ones

BALLINA'S first brewery is expected to open its doors by late September, delayed from the initial May completion date.

Seven Mile Brewing Company's plans for the craft beer watering hole in Southern Cross Dr industrial estate were approved by Ballina Shire Council in January.

The company was formed by three long-time Lennox Head locals, Trevor Brand and father-son duo Lou and Matt Wilson.

Co-owner Lou Wilson said the process was dragged out longer than expected but they are on track to open the doors later this year.

"The slabs been poured, the walls are ready to go up and we hope to have a roof on in a couple of weeks," Mr Wilson said.

"We've got equipment arriving from the United States in about six weeks, which is when we can get set up and start experimenting and testing brewing equipment."

Mr Wilson said the brew recipes are ready but they want to do "some serious testing on large scale production", which had also pushed the date back.

"The new development is something no one has dealt with before in Ballina Shire, so there has been some setbacks with the council and the weather hasn't helped either but other brewers in the area cautioned us it was going to take a lot longer than planned. So we have lived with it."

The brewery also has also planned to source ingredients locally.

"We've sourced our grain locally which is something no other brewery does, and all of the yeast and grain will go back to Ballina farmers to use on their produce.

"Ultimately we want to be able to bring the farmers produce back and sell it in the brewery, whatever it may be," he said.

Mr Wilson said he is thankful for the community supporting them and said they are looking forward to making a "quality product the locals can be proud of".