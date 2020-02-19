Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIG MEN FLY: The Ballina Bombers will play the Moorooka Roosters in a practice match in February 2020. Here's some action from the Northern Rivers men's AFL grand final between Ballina and Byron Bay at Oakes Oval, Lismore.
BIG MEN FLY: The Ballina Bombers will play the Moorooka Roosters in a practice match in February 2020. Here's some action from the Northern Rivers men's AFL grand final between Ballina and Byron Bay at Oakes Oval, Lismore.
News

Ballina Bombers announce exciting new major sponsor

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM

THE Ballina Bombers have started a new major sponsorship deal with the Australian Hotel.

The agreement includes sponsorship for two senior men’s teams plus the women’s team, club president Trent Rees said.

“(The Australian Hotel) have provided us with a cash sponsorship, but they are also allowing us to run meat raffles and Chase the Ace games each Friday night at the hotel, and that will allow us to raise revenue,” he sad.

“We always struggle, because we are in a competition where the fees that are involved are in excess of $25,000 across our three teams.

“Any sponsor that can provide us with support is great, and the chance to raise more money is very important to us,” he said.

Mr Rees declined to confirm the cash amount of the sponsorship deal.

The Bombers’ junior teams are not part of the new sponsorship deal, Mr Rees said.

Mr Rees, who has been the president of the club for the last two years, said that The Australian Hotel is not the teams’ major sponsor, plus a long-term partnership with the Shaws Bay Hotel as a sponsor, plus associations with a number of other local firms, including Seven Mile Brewery and others.

The Australian Hotel introduced its new management recently, headed by Jackson and Sarah Quinn.

Mr Quinn said they wanted to take the pub in a new direction with sport a central theme

“It really should be the heart of the community, a place where everyone feels welcome and can come and have a good time & we’re happy to support those local groups who get out and represent the region,” he said.

The new Bombers Bowl in their menu is a new dish aimed at those looking for a healthy and delicious meal after a training session or a long day at work.

The deal started officially last Friday.

ballina bombers northern rivers sport
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the Jetstar strike affect local flights today?

        premium_icon Will the Jetstar strike affect local flights today?

        News THE Transport Worker’s Union has announced industrial action across the country.

        Landowner ordered to remove weir stopping creek flow

        premium_icon Landowner ordered to remove weir stopping creek flow

        News THE structure was deemed unapproved by the Natural Resources Access Regulator...

        • 19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        premium_icon How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        News CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority is holding two briefing sessions in the area next...