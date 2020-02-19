Ballina Bombers announce exciting new major sponsor

BIG MEN FLY: The Ballina Bombers will play the Moorooka Roosters in a practice match in February 2020. Here's some action from the Northern Rivers men's AFL grand final between Ballina and Byron Bay at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

THE Ballina Bombers have started a new major sponsorship deal with the Australian Hotel.

The agreement includes sponsorship for two senior men’s teams plus the women’s team, club president Trent Rees said.

“(The Australian Hotel) have provided us with a cash sponsorship, but they are also allowing us to run meat raffles and Chase the Ace games each Friday night at the hotel, and that will allow us to raise revenue,” he sad.

“We always struggle, because we are in a competition where the fees that are involved are in excess of $25,000 across our three teams.

“Any sponsor that can provide us with support is great, and the chance to raise more money is very important to us,” he said.

Mr Rees declined to confirm the cash amount of the sponsorship deal.

The Bombers’ junior teams are not part of the new sponsorship deal, Mr Rees said.

Mr Rees, who has been the president of the club for the last two years, said that The Australian Hotel is not the teams’ major sponsor, plus a long-term partnership with the Shaws Bay Hotel as a sponsor, plus associations with a number of other local firms, including Seven Mile Brewery and others.

The Australian Hotel introduced its new management recently, headed by Jackson and Sarah Quinn.

Mr Quinn said they wanted to take the pub in a new direction with sport a central theme

“It really should be the heart of the community, a place where everyone feels welcome and can come and have a good time & we’re happy to support those local groups who get out and represent the region,” he said.

The new Bombers Bowl in their menu is a new dish aimed at those looking for a healthy and delicious meal after a training session or a long day at work.

The deal started officially last Friday.