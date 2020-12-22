Ballina airport enforces strict measures to protect locals

Ballina Airport is employing strict COVID-19 measures to protect the community. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

BALLINA Byron Gateway Airport will be employing strict protocols in an effort to help protect the Northern Rivers community.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed all passengers travelling from Sydney are being screened by NSW Health officials upon their arrival at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

At the moment, all flights continue to operate as scheduled but passengers are encouraged to check the airline partner website.

Airport Manager Julie Stewart said the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is committed to working with the NSW Government to maintain a safe and secure facility that provides important transport links for the region.

“We will continue to work with the airlines and the NSW Government to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and the community,” she said.

The airport is a registered COVID-safe business and has a COVID-19 safety plan and will continue to monitor the state and federal government advice.

The following measures have been implemented at the airport:

– Contactless temperature testing

– Safety screens at customer service desks within the terminal

– Increased cleaning and sanitisation of all touch points, counters, tables, chairs, bathrooms, doors and screening equipment

– Access to the terminal is restricted to passengers only, except where passengers require genuine carer’s assistance

– Social distancing of 1.5m required whenever possible as per guideline markers on common floor areas

– Hand sanitisation stations installed at all terminal entry points

– Airport staff wearing masks when serving customers.