NWS Health will again be testing passengers at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
NWS Health will again be testing passengers at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Contributed
News

TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

Rebecca Lollback
by
4th Feb 2021 4:15 PM
The Victorian Government has identified new venues of concern following the recent detection of a COVID case.

In response to this announcement, NSW Health are once again attending the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport for all arriving flights from Melbourne.

Health workers and police had previously been on hand for arriving flights, but were pulled out of the airport last month.

A statement from Ballina Shire Council explained: "Staff will continue to screen passengers for any COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks.

"All passengers arriving from Melbourne will be required to complete a declaration.

"The passenger declaration will be required for all NSW airports.

"Therefore Victorian passengers visiting Ballina via any NSW airport will be required to complete a declaration.

"Passengers who have visited a venue of concern, identified by the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, will be required to have a Covid test and self-isolate until they received a negative test result."

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport currently receives one Jetstar flight from Melbourne per day.

Under the latest NSW Health safety guidelines it is still a requirement for all passengers to wear a mask in NSW airport terminals and all flights.

