A new online era: More for you every day of the week

BREAKING NEWS: Our reporters are always ready to cover the news that happen here, in our area, and keep you informed. Javier Encalada

We've been telling the stories of the Ballina Shire since 1905, bringing local news and information to your front door.

Today, we enter a new era.

One where we renew our commitment to bring you stories about people you know, to expose wrongdoing and hold decision makers accountable, to help grow your connection with your community, and to document our town's history.

The Ballina Shire Advocate is changing so that we can keep you better informed every day of the week online.

But we need your support.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.

Your subscription will help to fund the stories that really matter to our local community.

Without you, many of them would never be told.

Without you, we couldn't have provided all the emergency information and important stories of the ongoing bushfire crisis.

We take our responsibility to you seriously.

From today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, you will get access to all local news, state news and a national news feed. You get to read everything happening in Ballina and surrounds, and the wider region including Lismore and The Gold Coast, as well as the best in state and national news, business and sport from our sister titles The Courier Mail and The Daily Telegraph, and much more.

You will still have free online access to vital information such as severe weather warnings, road closures, missing person reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk. Classifieds and real estate listings online will also be free to access.

A small number of readers have noticed over the last few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology. So if you are already a subscriber including at the Northern Star, you simply need to log in to www.ballinaadvocate.com.au and you're away.

While regional print readership has remained steady over the last four years, digital audiences have grown significantly, doubling in fact, to 1.6million per month.

We've had boots on the ground in Ballina for 114 years, bringing you news and information. Who else does that in our town? We look forward to your support.

Please note, this does not affect your print product, which will continue to come out on Wednesday and the cover price remains free.