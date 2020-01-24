Bali businesses support bushfire affected Aussies

Bali-based businesses are throwing their weight behind charities supporting bushfire victims by raising money, donating a portion of their profits and holding sausage sizzles.

Bali-based businesses are throwing their weight behind charities supporting bushfire victims by raising money, donating a portion of their profits and holding sausage sizzles.

A tiny Balinese tattoo studio and Bali-based Aussie businesses are throwing their weight behind charities supporting victims of the bush fire catastrophe.

Bali's Blue Bird Taxi's has raised $4000 for the Red Cross by donating $1 from every ride booked through its App and Seminyak skin artist Nyoman Wira Budiawan is handing over 50 per cent of his takings until the end of February from his Good Life Tattoo Studio.

"Seeing how the bush fires affected people's homes and especially the wildlife made me very sad," Nyoman said as he showed News Corp his Westpac bank transfers to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

"Having a business in Bali means that we rely on many Australians to survive and I want to give back some kindness in helping Australia at this time of need."

Nyoman Wira Adi Budiawan (centre, right), the owner of Good Life Tattoo, is donating 50 per cent of the purchase of every tattoo to the NSW Rural Fire Service until the end of February. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Botanica restaurant in Seminyak staged a Bunnings-style sausage sizzle dishing up sausage sandwiches and Bintang beer and reaped $1800 for the Red Cross.

Cafés, pool clubs and hip restaurants are holding auctions, digging into their profits and staging raffles with luxury prizes including contemporary art and swank hotel stays.

Canggu's boutique hotel, restaurant and art gallery The Slow, owned by former Ksubi co-founder George Gorrow and his wife Cisco, raised $5000 for WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service).

A Bunnings style sausage sizzle staged by the Aussie management of Botanica restaurant in Seminyak. They raised $1800 for the Red Cross. Picture: Instagram

"It was snack central and the kitchen was under the pump with a full house. It was a fun night and for a good cause. I'm glad my team could do our bit," Aussie chef Dan Medcalf said.

The fund raisers are the hottest tickets in town with most peaking on Australia Day.

Bella Rowell, a Sydney native and general manager for the Mexicola Group decided they will give $1 from the sales of the most popular cocktails across their venues - Motel Mexicola,

Da Maria restaurant and Luigi's Hot Pizza - for all of January plus 100 per cent of ticket sales, which are $25 a pop, from their Australia Day party at Motel Mexicola.

"We jumped on fund raising immediately. We are Aussies so why wouldn't we? Being so far away makes everyone feel helpless but there is always something you can do to help," Bella said.

On any night party central Motel Mexicola has about 1500 people pass through its doors and the joke is they sell more margaritas and mojitos than water so money should be flowing into the coffers of Wild Life Victoria, the Red Cross and WIRES.

Aussie coffee expert Shae NcNamara - who is the man behind the successful cafes Ex Pat Roasters, and wholesales the beans and roastery throughout Indonesia.

"During meetings as much time was spent talking about the fires as we discussed business. Staff families from all over the world were asking about our families in Australia and they were seriously worried for Australia," Shae said.

Ex Past Roasters will donate $1 from every coffee sold in their cafes and have asked their 60 or so clients to do the same.

Andrew Stanway holding the Australian flag in the pool of his Mrs Sippy Restaurant in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

"The take up has been fantastic and WIRES and the Red Cross will be the beneficiaries," said Shae.

Seminyak's Aussie-owned Mrs Sippy pool club - which has a sister venue in Sydney's Double Bay - also has an Australia Day party where 50 per cent of ticket sales will go to bush fire relief charities and buckets will go around on the day.

"It made sense since we are an Australian brand and many of our clients here are Australian. It is the least we can do. We should all be doing something," said co-owner Andrew Stanway.

In Canggu, popular watering hole Old Man's, owned by local businessman Kadek Wirawantha, has turned over their monthly market day on January 25 to bush fire fund raising.