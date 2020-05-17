Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brigid Chapman from Healthy Planet Now and Kim Michelle Toft packing a Book in a Bag which helps disadvantaged schools.
Brigid Chapman from Healthy Planet Now and Kim Michelle Toft packing a Book in a Bag which helps disadvantaged schools.
News

Bag a book and help struggling local schools

Adam Daunt
17th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT STARTED with a coffee catch-up and, by the end of it, Kim Michelle Toft and Brigid Chapman were determined to help raise funds for disadvantaged schools.

By combining Kim Michelle Toft’s world-renowned books with Brigid Chapman’s eco-friendly silk bags from Healthy Planet Now, ‘Book in A Bag’ was created.

Every quarter, 20 per cent of the proceeds will go towards a disadvantaged school which Ms Michelle Toft said was the driving force behind the idea.

“We were having a coffee one day and I said ‘oh you with your eco bags and me with my eco books what about we do something?’ and we were talking about the schools devastated by the bushfires,” Ms Toft said.

The initial donation is heading to Bobin Public School, which was devastated by the recent bushfires.

“I contacted Bobin Public School who were devastated by the bushfires and they were really happy to be the first school in hopefully what will be the first of many years supporting disadvantaged schools in Australia,” Ms Toft said.

Ms Toft and Ms Chapman have plans to extend the program far beyond the state borders in their efforts to help schools.

“We might do a remote school one quarter or schools that have been affected by adversity economic disadvantage and what we’ll be doing is donating the books and bags to the schools for their libraries,” Ms Toft.

For more information on the project, visit www.bookinabag.org or the Sea Silks Gallery at the Ramada in Ballina from 10am-3pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        premium_icon Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        News BUT residents have been asked by the NSW Government to follow some restrictions while using the facilities.

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.

        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.

        Lismore live music scene struggling, even before coronavirus

        premium_icon Lismore live music scene struggling, even before coronavirus

        News “THE past two years it’s been a bit of a lull … it’s been a sombre feeling in town...