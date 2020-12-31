5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

Chrystal Leah Dervish, Stacey Lee Hogan and Ashleigh Aitken all faced court this year.

Chrystal Leah Dervish, Stacey Lee Hogan and Ashleigh Aitken all faced court this year.

THEY'RE meant to be the ones who set the example, but a number of Northern Rivers mothers have found themselves before the courts this year.

Between drug supply, fraud and drink driving, there's been a bit of bad behaviour throughout 2020.

We take a look back at some of the mums who went before court:

• Ashleigh Aitken

Ashleigh Aitken pleaded guilty to drug supply. Photo: Facebook

A Lismore mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty to supplying a prohibited drug after she was targeted by a local police operation looking into the supply of methylamphetamine.

Ashleigh Aitken, 30, pleaded guilty to supplying 49.75 grams of methylamphetamine between April 8 to 22 this year.

Operation Braun Beck, launched by police in January 2020, identified Aitken as being involved in the supply of prohibited drugs in Ballina and Goonellabah, according to court documents.

Court records show a series of text messages between Aitken and her co-accused discussing the supply of methylamphetamine, which is a prohibited substance and Xanax, which is a restricted substance under the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act.

In sentencing, the defence said Aitken had low-level involvement in the supply and was a "facilitator or foot soldier" and had been clean for three months.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said that Aitken was effectively performing "street-level dealing" and labelled methylamphetamine as a "dreadful" drug which had significant impacts on the local community.

Aitken received an 18-month intensive corrections order with an illicit drug prohibition.

The co-accused will return to court next year.

READ MORE: Meth dealer mum sentenced for dealing 'dreadful' drugs

• Honey J Danniels

Horrific dashcam footage from a head-on crash has been played in court.

Honey J Danniels, 34, was visibly distressed when she faced Lismore District Court for a sentencing hearing on October 23.

The mother-of-three, from Sydney, had been ordered to attend court in person after she earlier pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of ice and dangerous driving which caused grievous bodily harm to the driver of another vehicle.

She was charged with those offences after an October, 2018 crash on Myocum Rd in Ewingsdale which left a Mullumbimby woman, 19, with a fractured spine.

Dashcam footage from Danniels' car showed her travelling along a busy Ewingsdale Rd and turning onto Myocum Rd shortly before her car veered into the path of an oncoming car.

The court heard Danniels travelled to Byron Bay in a bid to "escape from all of her problems" and that she "was going on a bender to get destroyed".

Danniels gave evidence about deeply troubling personal circumstances but also reflected on the impact of her "inexcusable" offending.

"The accident itself … was so shocking," she said.

"I was quite out of it.

"I could have killed her."

Judge Jeffrey McLennan said he planned to impose a sentence of two years but will give further consideration as to how she will serve this time.

He acknowledged Danniels' insight into her offending and steps taken to get help for her addictions.

The matter will return to court on January 22, 2021.

READ MORE: Mum of 'three could have killed' teen in crash

•Chrystal Leah Dervish

Chrystal Leah Dervish was sentenced in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 25 after more than 100 pieces of other people's identity documents were found in her possession.

A North Coast mother was found with more than 1000 identity documents belonging to strangers, a court heard.

Chrystal Leah Dervish, 34, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 25 to plead guilty to three charges including possessing and dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence and having goods suspected of being stolen on her premises.

During a search warrant for her housemate on a separate issue, Dervish was found with 51 tax return documents belonging to 51 people on July 8.

Other identity documents found included loan applications, Centrelink documents, credit cards and driver's licences in her Banora Point home.

A USB with digital copies of the identity documents was found on the kitchen table and was found to have been accessed by Dervish's computer.

The police facts say all the documents would satisfy a 100-point identity check.

Police also found a stolen solicitor's signature stamp in the house.

Defence solicitor Anthony Parsons said the mother-of-three did not use the documents to make fraudulent purchases but brought them into the house knowing a co-accused man allegedly would.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the sentencing assessment report identified Dervish had "significant difficulty" with an illicit substance and her extensive criminal history was against her.

Mr Dakin convicted and sentenced Dervish to a head sentence of 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12 months.

She will be eligible for parole on July 7, 2021.

READ MORE: Mum busted with 1000 ID documents belonging to strangers

• Moniqua Dalton

Moniqua Dalton confronted her brother's former partner brandishing a kitchen knife while the victim defended herself with a child's scooter in the front yard of a North Coast home.

Dalton, 46, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 25 to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to documents, the Pottsville woman had let her brother's former partner stay overnight at Dalton's home on May 7, 2018.

After the victim left the house to run an errand the next morning, she got a flat tyre coming back to the Tweed Coast Rd address.

The woman asked Dalton for help and after waiting a short time, she went inside to confront Dalton.

An argument occurred and the mother of five began pushing the victim out of her house and onto her front lawn where Dalton began punching her.

The victim told police she put her hands up and also threw punches in self defence.

Dalton went back inside and returned with a kitchen knife, waving it at the victim in an aggressive manner.

The woman picked up a child's scooter lying in the front yard and told Dalton: "If you stab me I'll hit you with the scooter".

Dalton dropped the knife but grabbed the scooter and used it to hit the victim three times in the head, leg and back.

When police arrived, the victim was so dazed she was incoherent.

Defence solicitor Riley Owens said Dalton wanted to enter residential rehabilitation in Queensland to address her drinking problem.

Magistrate Michael Dakin convicted and sentenced Dalton to a 12-month intensive corrections order with a condition to abstain from drinking alcohol.

She was also convicted and re-sentenced for the 2017 assault charge with another 12-month intensive corrections order.

READ MORE: Mum-of-five attacks woman brandishing knife

• Stacey Lee Hogan

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in 2019 following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A Casino woman guilty of drug and weapons offences will have more time to demonstrate her rehabilitation before she is sentenced for her crimes.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 36, was arrested in August 2019 after police spent seven months investigating the supply of ice and firearms in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Hogan has been on bail in Sydney rehabilitation centre, Kathleen York House.

Earlier this year she pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

Other related offences are to be taken into account when she is sentenced.

Judge John North said while the offences before the court were "very serious matters" and numerous, he acknowledged Hogan had done "a great deal" to try to improve her situation.

In Lismore District Court on December 11, Hogan's legal team sought a long adjournment to allow time for her to be further rehabilitated before her penalty is handed down.

Defence counsel Paul Smart has indicated to the court he will seek a sentence other than full time custody, while the prosecution is expected to still seek a prison term, regardless of Hogan's rehabilitative results.

The Crown prosecutor did, however, agree there was "some real utility on the deferral of the sentence" and she did not oppose that delay.

Judge North set the case down to be mentioned on March 8 next year, with sentencing expected to occur on June 1, "for the purpose of assessing whether rehabilitation has taken place".

Hogan remains on strict bail which requires her to stay engaged with the Kathleen York House after-care program, among other conditions.

READ MORE: Casino ice supplier gets more time to show rehab worked